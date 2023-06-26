Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother undergoes surgery for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson has undergone surgery for breast cancer. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother’s breast cancer diagnosis was revealed on June 25.

A spokesman for the Duchess of York said (via HELLO!): “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening.”

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s mother underwent surgery for breast cancer

“She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully. The duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the spokesperson continued. “The duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days. She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

According to the Associated Press, Sarah was released from London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital on Sunday. The Sun was first to report that King Charles’ former sister-in-law had undergone a “successful” operation after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

A friend told The Sun: “It’s been a difficult time but she is very grateful to the medical staff who carried out the mammogram and detected it early and the medical staff who looked after her these last few days, she is incredibly thankful.”

On the fourth episode of Tea Talks with The Duchess & Sarah, which was recorded the day before Sarah underwent a single mastectomy, the Duchess, whose father died of prostate cancer, encouraged listeners to get checked. She said, “I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me. Because I’m telling you that I am doing this. I am telling people out there because I want every single person that is listening to this podcast to go get checked, go get screened and go do it.”