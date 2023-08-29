Jennifer Lopez looks stunning even after sleeping in yesterday’s makeup and here’s a photo to prove it

Sleeping in yesterday’s makeup is not recommended. However, even celebrities go to sleep tired and sometimes forget to remove their makeup before getting a good night’s rest. This was the case for Jennifer Lopez, who proved she can look stunning every morning.

The 54-year-old Hollywood star shared the relatable moment with her fans and followers on Instagram, showing her perfect skin and giving a motivational message to all of the 251 million online users on social media. “It’s going to be a great week!!” JLo wrote.

The singer and actress looked cozy and ready to take on the week, showing off her new hairstyle and wearing a green lace nightgown. “The most perfect face with the most perfect smile,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “I can’t wait for This Is Me Now,” adding, “I missed these posts.”

Just next week Jennifer debuted a new look just in time for the fall season. The star decided to reveal her 70’s inspired ensemble, perfectly paired with her new buttery blond highlights, which perfectly framed her face and went hand in hand with the casual and sophisticated look.

Jennifer has been having a great couple of weeks after celebrating her birthday with her closest friends and family members. She recently decided to share some photos from her wedding with Ben Affleck, marking their first anniversary as a married couple.

JLo went on to share a poem dedicated to Ben, which is seemingly part of a new song from her album; “One year ago today… Dear Ben, Sitting here alone. Looking at my ring ring. Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here. Without a rewind. Oh my. This is my life…”