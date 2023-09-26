Meet Elena Rose: A remarkable lyricist who has made a significant impact on the Latin music industry

Andrea Elena Mangiamarch, more commonly known as Elena Rose, is a talented artist who has left a lasting impression on the Latin music industry. The Venezuelan-American singer and songwriter from Miami, was nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 24th Annual Latin Grammys Awards. This acknowledgment showcases her remarkable skill in writing lyrics and her notable impact on the Latin music genre.

Elena Rose’s nomination is a recognition of her exceptional work on a string of chart-topping hits, including “Arranca” by Becky G Featuring Omega, “5 Estrellas” by Reik and Sech, “Cupido” by TINI, “No Se Acaba Hasta Que Acabe” by Lagos and Reik, “Permanente” by Lagos, and “Por El Resto De Tu Vida” by Christian Nodal and TINI.

The 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards are set to be broadcast live from the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla, Spain, on Thursday, November 16, 2023. For Elena Rose, this marks a highly-anticipated return to the Latin GRAMMYs as a nominee, reaffirming her status as a key player in the Latin music world.

Elena Rose’s Musical Talents go Beyond Latin Music

On Sunday, September 24, she was honored to perform the national anthem at the Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos NFL game in Miami. Her rendition of the anthem wasn’t just a flawless display of vocal talent; it was a heartfelt tribute to the unity and spirit of the American people.

Elena Rose’s performance touched fans and players across different cultures and languages, highlighting the immense talent and impact of the Latin community in the US. Her rendition of the national anthem was more than just a song; it symbolized unity and diversity in American society.

From Songwriter to Solo Sensation

Elena Rose’s success in the music industry is due to her unwavering dedication and exceptional talent. While she initially made a name for herself as a prolific songwriter, penning hits for renowned artists like Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Selena Gomez, Daddy Yankee, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Lopez, she decided to step into the spotlight as a solo artist in 2020.

This transition was met with resounding success. Billboard recognized Elena Rose as an “Artist on The Rise,” and her solo career has since soared to new heights. With over 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, she has become a musical force to be reckoned with. Elena’s exceptional talent has earned her nominations for prestigious awards such as Premios Juventud, Premio Lo Nuestro, and Premios Tu Musica Urbano for Top New Artist — Female.

A Collaborative Force and Solo Trailblazer

Elena Rose’s contributions to the Latin music scene extend beyond her solo career. She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, co-writing and featuring on tracks like Bad Bunny’s “Party,” Mora’s “Playa Privada,” Sebastian Yatra’s “Quererte Bonito,” and Becky G’s “Flashback.” Her musical versatility is evident in how she blends her art with others.

Among her most notable solo singles are “Bayamon,” “El Hombre,” “Disculpa Amiga,” and her latest release, “Linda Natural.” Elena Rose’s music is a refreshing blend of intuitive songwriting and direct expression. Her music empowers and inspires her listeners while injecting them with a dose of her unrivaled attitude and refreshing self-assurance.

Elena Rose’s Latin Grammy nomination as Songwriter of the Year and her impressive national anthem performance at the NFL game showcases her remarkable talent and unstoppable determination. With her ongoing efforts to innovate and progress in the music industry, it is crystal clear that Elena Rose is an exceptional figure and a promising rising star in Latin music.