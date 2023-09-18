Shakira Holiday: Spotify declares September 29th as ‘Shakira Day’

After a stunning performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Shakira has rapidly nabbed another incredible success. After fans from Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, and more got a hashtag going with the idea of commemorating Shakira on a special date, Spotify has announced Shakira Day, a holiday that will take place on September 29th.

“Reverberating across several Latin American countries, including Colombia, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina, #ShakiraDeservesADay has now blossomed into a tangible reality,” read Spotify’s “For the Record” blog. They also explained that the date has a special significance for Shakira and her fans, being the 25th anniversary of the release of “Donde Estan Los Ladrones,” the record that launched her career to fame in Latin America.

“When I heard about Shakira Day in Colombia, my initial reaction was total excitement! It put a smile on my face, and I know my parents will be proud to see it,” said Shakira. “The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify. They’ve known how to understand me better than anybody, and they’ve carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support.”

“The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable. Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It’s such a rich culture, and I’m so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse,” she concluded.

Further on in the interview with Spotify, Shakira answered some questions, including her feelings regarding being a Colombian musician and how much the industry has changed over the years. “I think back to how male-dominated our music industry was when I started, and I’m proud to represent women who come from my country,” she said.

According to Spotify stats, Colombia ranks number 9 in the list of places that stream Shakira the most, while Mexico stands in first place. The US and Spain come in positions two and three. Currently, over 157 million playlists feature at least one Shakira song.

Shakira’s most played songs on Spotify are:

Hip’s Don’t Lie (feat. Wyclef Jean) +1,355 M

Chantaje (feat. Maluma) +923 M

Music Session Vol. 53 with Bzrp +771 M

Waka Waka +733 M

TQG with Karol G +706 M

