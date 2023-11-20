Antonela Roccuzzo shares a look into her extravagant Tiffany & Co. experience

Antonela Roccuzzo is living her best life with the help of Tiffany & Co. The Argentine model and businesswoman are always on the guest list for their extravagant events, and she was recently invited to what looks like their holiday party. There was a giant Christmas tree in one of the photos with gift bags underneath in their signature tiffany blue bags.





On Monday, the 35-year-old shared a gallery of photos from the event where she looked classy and sophisticated. She wore a grey tailored suit with a black long sleeve and black boots, accessorizing with delicate grey jewelry.

Roccuzzo, who shares Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, with husband Lionel Messi,﻿ shared a video holding what looked like an exclusive version of Truman Capote’s book, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. She also got a first-hand look at the iconic black Givenchy dress Audrey Hepburn wore in the 1961 romantic comedy film, Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

©GettyImages



Audrey Hepburn poses in New York City, New York

The garment was designed by Hubert de Givenchy and is worn during the opening scene when she walks towards the New York Tiffany & Co. store windows. Her layered pearl necklace, designed by Roger Scemama, was also on display.

Roccuzzo’s latest event with Tiffany & Co. comes two months after she attended their Diamonds and Wonders event in Mexico. She walked Tiffany’s “blue carpet” in Mexico City where she met up with her fellow Argentine, Valentina Ferrer.



