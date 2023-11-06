Leo Messi is a Maluma fan! The beloved athlete was captured at the Colombian artist’s Miami concert

Leo Messi is a fan of Maluma! The beloved athlete was captured having a blast at the Colombian artist’s concert held in Miami over the first weekend of November. Despite the attendees being there to dance to the rhythm of Maluma’s biggest hits, it was inevitable to avoid turning to see the Argentine soccer player enjoying the show.

As soon as word spread that the soccer icon was in attendance, cameras began pointing at Messi instead of the stage where Maluma was performing his chart-topping hits. The crowd’s collective focus shifted, with everyone trying to capture a glimpse of the sport’s star beyond the soccer pitch.

©GettyImages



Lionel Messi is seen on November 05, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The images circulating on social media since that night depict Leo Messi, the Inter Miami forward, absorbed in the music and ambiance created by the Colombian artist. Messi, known for his exceptional skills on the soccer field, revealed a different side of himself as he became just another member of the audience, reveling in the euphoria of the show. His genuine enthusiasm for Maluma’s performance was evident, with his eyes fixed on the stage, not missing a single detail of the performance.

Maluma’s Connection with Leo Messi

Just a few months ago, Maluma paid tribute to the soccer legend by including him in his music video for “Trofeo.” In this music video, we see Messi showcasing his charisma alongside Maluma and Yandel.

The intersection of sports and music has always been an exciting and entertaining aspect of popular culture, and Leo Messi’s appearance at Maluma’s concert perfectly encapsulated this dynamic. It demonstrated that even the most prominent athletes could be die-hard fans and indulge in the joy and excitement of a live music event, just like any other concertgoer.

It is worth noting that Leo Messi’s presence at the concert came shortly after he received his eighth Ballon d’Or award, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest football players of all time.

©GettyImages



Inter Miami CF’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) reacts on stage with his children as he receives his 8th Ballon d’Or award during the 2023 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.

Messi’s impromptu visit to Maluma’s concert in Miami was a delightful surprise for fans, showcasing his genuine appreciation for music and the arts.