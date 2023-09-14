Georgina Rodriguez dances in Sebastian Yatra’s new music video: Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s cameo

Georgina Rodriguez is joining forces with Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra for an exciting new project! The model is set to star in the upcoming music video ‘Energía Bacana’ after meeting the musician for the first time at the 2022 Latin Grammys.

The video was filmed in Madrid, Spain, and Georgina can be seen showing off her dance moves in a stunning red dress and clear heels, moving gracefully and playing at the pool wearing a black bikini, a diamond necklace and dark Miu Miu sunglasses. Another scene shows the model dancing slowly with her husband in a romantic setting, leaning on his shoulder while the pair smile.

Fans of Georgina and Sebastian are sharing their excitement after she shared a glimpse of the project, in which her husband Cristiano Ronaldo makes a cameo. The singer and the model can be seen having fun on set and brainstorming while filming. Sebastian also shared a series of photos, posing with Georgina and revealing that the music video will be released on Thursday, September 14.

This marks Georgina’s first music video, and it seems she had the time of her life with the rest of the cast and crew. “Energía Bacana comes out tomorrow,” the singer wrote, “Where I directed Georgina Rodriguez in her first music video.”

Georgina can be seen singing along and having the time of her life. She also shared the news and encouraged her fans and followers to watch the music video tonight, as she is thrilled to be a part of the project. The media personality has some incredible fashion moments, including an all-pink ensemble, which consists of pink showers and a matching blouse, paired with pink heeled platforms.