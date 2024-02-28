Eva Longoria shares excitement over Angel City FC’s opening game

Eva Longoria is getting ready to support her team this season. In a new Instagram post, Longoria shared a look at the Angel City new jerseys and her excitement over the home opening match, which was recently scheduled.

The video shows Longoria alongside the ACFC team, as Selena Gomez’s “Love On” plays in the background. As she arrives at the location, Longoria greets them with a hug and gets involved in the making of her own jersey, with her name printed in the back and the number 11. Longoria then takes various photos with the jerseys, which come in pink and dark blue, and holds on to a soccer ball that she dribbles in her hands. “New @weareangelcity kits are here and I’m loving the pink one! Excited to watch ACFC this year. See you at the Home Opener on Sunday, March 17!!” she captioned the post.

Angel City FC is a team that belongs to the National Women’s Soccer League. It began to play in 2022, and is owned by a team of notorious actresses that include Longoria, Natalie Portman, Sophia Bush, and more.

©GettyImages



Natalie Portman, America Ferrera and Eva Longoria

More details about Angel City FC

Angel City will play it’s first match in March 17th. In a statement shared by ACFC President and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman, she introduced the jerseys and shared that the two tones compliment each other.

“While these two kits are intentionally very different, you can’t have one without the other,” she said. “They are yin and yang, the moon and the sun, the dark and the light. You have seen the incredible hard work that our players put in day in and day out on the pitch at every single game. Yet they play with such infectious joy.”