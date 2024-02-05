Watch Eva Longoria show off her padel skills

Eva Longoria is a padel fan. Like a large percentage of the world, Longoria is entranced by the new sport, participating in it and getting involved in some of the competitions that are being hosted across the world. Recently, she appeared on the social media channel of El4set, a digital community of padel lovers, as she tried her best to pull off various padel tricks that were shared by professional players of the sport.

The clip shows Longoria gamely tackling the tricks, which vary in difficulty levels. As padel players from the ElevenElevenTeamUSA padel team pull them off, Longoria replicates them or tries to. The tricks are in four levels of difficulty, with Longoria achieving the level 1, 2, and 4 tricks. The one trick she couldn’t pull off was the level 3, which showed the player softly skimming the ball in order to get it over the net. Longoria celebrates every win excitedly, concluding her tricks as she hugged one of the players.

In November of last year, Longoria announced the launch of ElevenElevenTeamUSA, her padel team, which will be making its debut in the Hexagon Cup in Madrid. The cup kicked off on January 31st. “I am so proud to launch my own padel team in the Hexagon Cup. This is a sport I am deeply passionate about and love to play, so I can’t wait to share it on a wider international scale,” she said at the time of the announcement.

Why Longoria is so invested in Padel

Aside from enjoying learning a new sport with its own set of rules, and participating in an activity that many people are interested in, Longoria has shared that she loves the inclusive nature of padel. “The event’s inclusive nature, taking the top male, female and next gen players to form teams which play together equally for success, was something that really attracted me, and I immediately wanted to get involved,” she said.

Padel is a game that’s relatively easy to pick up, allowing for people of all ages and genders to learn relatively fast. It’s one of the reasons why it’s become one of the world’s most popular sports.

