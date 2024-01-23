Chelsea FC Women's Training Session
Soccer star Catarina Macario is back at training with Chelsea FC

United States international player Macario is officially practicing with her team after a long recovery process from a torn ACL

By HOLA! USA -Miami

What a long journey for United States international soccer star Catarina Macario! In June 2022, the star midfielder suffered a serious injury. The standout midfielder sustained a torn ACL while competing for French club Lyon in their final match of the Women’s Champions League. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for her recovery.

Born in Brazil, Macario made history by becoming the first American to score in a UEFA Champions League final. She is one of the U.S. women’s national team’s brightest young stars.

Chelsea FC Women Training Session

In 2023, just days after leaving Lyon, Chelsea officially announced that the U.S. women’s national team attacker signed a three-year contract with the Women’s Super League champions. Due to her injury, Macario hasn’t played with the team, but good news is finally here since the USWNT player has been seen on the field during a training session with her team.

After Chelsea women posted a photo of Macario training, the player wrote on social media that she is “Happy to be back on the field” in response.

Fans also supported her return to training with many positive comments. “Not as happy as I am. Welcome back CAT!!!”, said a follower. “Can’t wait to see cat on the pitch”, another fan wrote. “We need you, now more than ever 💙,” comments continued.

Nothing has been confirmed as to when Macario will make her 2024 debut with Chelsea.


