Soccer star Catarina Macario is back at training with Chelsea FC

What a long journey for United States international soccer star Catarina Macario! In June 2022, the star midfielder suffered a serious injury. The standout midfielder sustained a torn ACL while competing for French club Lyon in their final match of the Women’s Champions League. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for her recovery.

Born in Brazil, Macario made history by becoming the first American to score in a UEFA Champions League final. She is one of the U.S. women’s national team’s brightest young stars.

In 2023, just days after leaving Lyon, Chelsea officially announced that the U.S. women’s national team attacker signed a three-year contract with the Women’s Super League champions. Due to her injury, Macario hasn’t played with the team, but good news is finally here since the USWNT player has been seen on the field during a training session with her team.

After Chelsea women posted a photo of Macario training, the player wrote on social media that she is “Happy to be back on the field” in response.

Fans also supported her return to training with many positive comments. “Not as happy as I am. Welcome back CAT!!!”, said a follower. “Can’t wait to see cat on the pitch”, another fan wrote. “We need you, now more than ever 💙,” comments continued.

Happy to be back on the field 💙 https://t.co/uOdEjRZe4F — Catarina Macario (@catarinamacario) January 8, 2024

Nothing has been confirmed as to when Macario will make her 2024 debut with Chelsea.

Related Video: Selena Gomez hosts pajama party for best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Loading the player...