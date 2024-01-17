Coco Gauff is the Bratz doll we didn’t know we needed this year

Coco Gauff has been transformed into a Bratz doll in a new illustration approved by the toy brand and the tennis star. The image shows the young athlete striking a pose while wearing a white top, a Burberry printed skirt, a brown handbag, and boots while the doll recreates her exact outfit.

The Bratz doll version of Gauff looks strikingly similar to the real-life tennis player, with her signature long braids and youthful features.

©Coco Gauff





The Bratz dolls were first introduced in 2001 and quickly became famous for young girls. The dolls were known for their exaggerated features, including large heads, eyes, and unique fashion styles. The dolls have undergone several transformations over the years, adding new characters and outfits to the lineup.

A Coco Gauff Bratz doll would prove her rising popularity and influence if launched. Gauff entered the scene in 2019 when she became the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon in the Open era. Since then, she has continued to impress on the court, defeating some of the biggest names in tennis. She won the U.S. Open in 2023.

Gauff’s impact goes beyond the tennis court

She has become a role model for young girls worldwide, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and break down barriers. Gauff has been vocal about her desire to use her platform to make a positive impact.

In 2023, Coco Gauff revealed during the tournament’s media day that her love for fashion and personal style is essential to her life outside the tennis world. “That’s something that I’ve been thinking about a lot,” Gauff said. “I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven’t really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se.”

When asked about her current fashion favorites, Gauff mentioned some high-profile brands that have caught her eye. These include Miu Miu, Ganni, and Fendi. Her interest in fashion extends beyond just wearing stylish clothes; she’s also drawn to the world of makeup and beauty.