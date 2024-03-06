Coco Gauff opens up about her ‘addictive’ win at US Open

Coco Gauff is opening up about her US Open win. Last year, the 19 year old tennis star achieved one of her life long dreams by winning a Grand Slam, an experience she’s described as “addictive” and one of the greatest moments of her life.

In an interview with Vogue, Gauff discussed her career and her growth, something she’s been experiencing over the past year and that has been apparent to tennis viewers. She also discussed her win at the US Open, an incredibly special moment that was years in the making.

“I didn’t want the moment to get away from me,” she said when discussing the match and her need to stay focused. “I didn’t want to be one of those stories: ‘She was so close to winning the Grand Slam and she choked.’ If you look at my face I’m just stoic. There was all this built-up emotion. I’m almost there. I’m almost there. I’m almost there. And then finally I was there. I did it. And I just fell on the floor.”

Gauff described the feeling as euphoric, and something that will impact the rest of her life. “That was a feeling I’ll never be able to replicate no matter how many more matches I win,” she said. “I want to win more so I can get as close to the feeling. I told my mom—I literally said, ‘It was an addictive feeling.’ As soon as I felt that, I wanted to refeel it again. I said, ‘Now I see how people get addicted to drugs.’ That feeling was a drug. For the rest of my life, the rest of my career, I’m going to be chasing that high.”

©GettyImages



Coco Gauff at TIME’s Women of the Year gala

Gauff’s plans for the future

Gauff is one of the most exciting young talents in tennis. When discussing the future of her career, Gauff shared many plans, including the Olympics, more Grand Slams, and a deep love for tennis.

“I would say the biggest things on there are to win another Slam, and a medal at the Olympics,” she said. “I really want to do well or win Roland Garros because I just felt like I was so close last time. Paris is my favorite city, so I do want to try to win there. That would be special. But obviously if it’s not Roland Garros, I’d be very happy to win Wimbledon or the US Open.”