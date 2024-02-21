Coco Gauff is officially ‘Woman of the Year’ as she continues to create ‘a better future for women’

Coco Gauff continues her success in her personal and professional career. The tennis star is celebrating a new special recognition, revealing that she feels grateful for being celebrated with TIME’s coveted list of ‘Women of the Year.’

The publication revealed that the athlete is part of the list of women who have positively shown their impact and influence. “Creating a better future for women means building bridges—across generations, communities, and borders,” TIME wrote. “These extraordinary leaders are working toward a more equal world.”

Coco is set to attend the celebratory gala in Los Angeles, however, she has already commented on the recognition by admitting she is “super grateful” to be part of the list. “I would say the biggest thing is that you’re more than whatever social construct puts you in,” she declared.

“For me, I like to say I’m more than a tennis player. Especially in this day and age, I will say growing up in tennis, coming from the lineage like Billie Jean King, Venus Williams, Althea Gibson, I feel like this sport is very popular in advocating for equality and justice. I feel comfortable doing that,” Coco added.

TIME highlights her success in the popular sport, as well as her activism, which positioned her as a beloved celebrity and role model. “Having an activist in the family—Gauff’s grandmother was the first Black student at her Delray Beach, Fla., high school in 1961—has shaped her perspective,” the publication explained. “In the days following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Gauff posted about the injustice on social media and spoke at a protest.”