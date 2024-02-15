How Coco Gauff spent Valentine’s Day while in Qatar: ‘Fun in the sun!’

Coco Gauff did not let her latest loss discourage her from spending a sweet Valentine’s Day. The 20-year-old tennis star spent some quality time with her mom Candi Gauff after losing to Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the WTA 1000 in Doha.

The fan-favorite athlete was in good spirits celebrating Valentine’s Day with an adventure in the desert, making the most out of her time in Qatar with her mom. The pair documented their time at the Sealine Desert, located at the south of Doha.

“Valentine’s Day in the desert with my favorite Valentine,” Coco wrote. The tennis player is known for having the support of her family at every step of her career, previously commenting on how her mom and dad have helped her accomplish her dreams.

The mother-daughter duo made sure to take multiple photos to remember the unforgettable moment, enjoying the scenic views and riding around the desert. “More desert pics because my mom didn’t send me the good ones in time for yesterday’s post. ok bye!” Coco shared this on a different post.

Coco posed next to her bike while wearing a helmet and a casual ensemble, including acid-wash jeans, a black shirt, and sneakers. She also shared a pic of the sunset, and a clip of the adventure, posing with her mom, who wore a gray shirt, black leggings, and an orange helmet.

The athlete is known to be very adventurous, as she welcomed 2024 by jumping from New Zealand’s highest building with nothing but a wire, accompanied by her siblings Codey Gauff, and Cameron Gauff, and their mom Candi.