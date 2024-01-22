Coco Gauff’s mom supports her daughter’s kind gesture to Alycia Parks

Coco Gauff is playing in the quaterfinals at the Australian Open. Gauff beat ﻿fellow American Alycia Parks, and was captured giving a sportsman gesture to her rival. The moment received approval from Gauff’s mom, Candi, who shared it on social media.

Gauff beat Parks won the match with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2. As the two approached the net to shake each other’s hands, Gauff embraced Parks and whispered some motivational words. “Next time, we play in the final,” she said. The moment was captured by the broadcast and shared on social media, prompting many comments and approval from Gauff’s followers. Candi Gauff shared the moment on her Instagram, adding various heart emojis.

Gauff and Parks have known each other for years, with the two practicing and training in Florida when they were kids. “I just know [Parks] as a person, that she’s a similar mindset to me, has a lot of big goals and expects a lot from herself. I feel like she wouldn’t have been nervous in the moment,” said Gauff following the match. “I don’t even think she was. I think today just wasn’t her day.”

Coco Gauff at the Australian Open

Gauff’s next matches in Australia

The Australian Open is one of the biggest tennis tournaments of the year, with Gauff proving to be a serious threat with a string of succesful performances. Gauff is now the youngest player to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals and is the second favorite to win the tournament behind Aryna Sabalenka.

"Sometimes I forget my age. I know I'm not going to be a teenager any more," said Gauff. "When I'm looking at the other girls on tour who are 16, 17, and now coming up, they just feel so young and I feel so old. I know I'm not that old, but I definitely do forget my age a lot."

