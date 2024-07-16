Richard Simmons reportedly fell the night before his passing

Sad news came Saturday, July 13, that beloved fitness guru Richard Simmons passed away the day after his 76th birthday. While his death is believed to be from natural causes, pending toxicology reports, news came on Monday from TMZ that he suffered from a fall the night before.

The eccentric trainer and TV personality turned 76 on Friday, July 12. TMZ reports that he fell that evening in a bathroom in his home. According to law enforcement sources, his housekeeper helped him up and tried to convince him to seek medical attention, but he chose not to.

Simmons reportedly felt dizzy before his fall and said he would maybe go to the doctor on Saturday. When he said he didn't want to go on his birthday, she helped him back in bed. The next morning she found him on the floor next to the bed.

His passing comes after recent news that he was working on a Broadway musical about his life. He shared his excitement on Facebook and with PEOPLE in his final interview, which was released on Monday. He told the outlet he had written 14 songs for the show and was working with Patrick Leonard. "I write the lyrics, and he writes the music. The whole show is about my life — from selling pralines in New Orleans at a candy store when I was a kid, to when I decided to retire," he told the outlet.

Interestingly enough, the fitness guru also made mention of death in the interview. He read the audio he had just recorded that week, "How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart. Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It's so hard to say goodbye," he said. "Here is what I know when it's time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello."

Richard's last Facebook post

Hours before his death, Simmons shared his last Facebook post. An old photoshoot of himself looking beautiful with makeup and eye gems. "Hello gorgeous! Please don’t rain on my parade," he wrote.

His page is still active, with family and members of his staff sharing information. Richard's brother Lenny shared a touching post writing, "I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. "He truly cared about people. He called, wrote, and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life! He was very excited about all of the upcoming ventures he was working on. We are in shock. Please respect the family at this difficult time," he concluded.