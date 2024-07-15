Juan Gabriel Doodle: Google celebrates the Mexican music icon with animated homepage

July 15's Google Doodle celebrates the legendary Mexican singer and songwriter Juan Gabriel, whose prolific career spanned over five decades. With more than 1,500 songs to his name, Gabriel's influence on Latin music is immeasurable.

The Doodle, beautifully illustrated by Yucatán-based guest artist Beto Irigoyen, showcases Gabriel performing on stage with a mariachi band, capturing the essence of his vibrant and passionate performances.

The Making of the Doodle

© Google Doodle Beto Irigoyen, the artist behind this evocative Doodle, shared his connection to Juan Gabriel's music and its significance in his life. Irigoyen's artwork reflects his deep admiration for Gabriel and the cultural impact he has had on Mexico and Latin America.



© Google Doodle "In Mexico, it is common for Mariachis to play songs during Mother's Day, funerals, and birthdays. During my dad's funeral, they played 'Amor Eterno,' making it a compelling and profound experience. Every time I listen to that song, I start crying," Beto said, reflecting on how impactful Juan Gabriel is in his life.



© Google Doodle When questioned about their thoughts when first approached about working on this Doodle, the artist said, "I felt like I was genuinely a winner," Beto joked. Without a doubt, I got one of those dream jobs. It fills me with energy as an artist, as a Mexican, as a Latin American, and as a bisexual. It is a great opportunity to represent a Latin American icon with dignity."



Juan Gabriel's Journey

Born Alberto Aguilera Valadez on January 7, 1950, in Parácuaro, Michoacán, Gabriel's early life was marked by hardship. He attended school in Juárez, where a music teacher inspired him to start singing. At age 13, he left home to work and began writing his first songs. His initial performances took place in church choirs and nightclubs. Seeking stability, Gabriel moved to Mexico City.

Despite these challenges, Gabriel's talent shone through. He secured a recording contract and released his first studio album, "El Alma Joven...," leaving a lasting impact on genres such as rock, mariachi, ranchera, and pop. He is best known for his soul-stirring ballads like "Querida" (My Dear) and "Amor Eterno" (Eternal Love).

Iconic Performances and Legacy

Gabriel's fame skyrocketed with each of his 30 albums, and his dramatic performance style captivated audiences. Some of his most iconic shows include his 1990 performance at Palacio de Bellas Artes, the 2009 Latin Grammys, and the 2012 Festival Acapulco.

© Getty Images

Although Juan Gabriel never publicly addressed his LGBTQ+ identity, many in the community view him as an icon. His exploration of gender through glittery jackets and makeup opened doors for other Mexicans to express themselves freely, regardless of gender or sexuality.

A Legacy of Giving

Beyond his music, Gabriel was dedicated to giving back to his community. He donated proceeds from benefit concerts and photo ops to orphanages and founded Semjase, a home for orphaned children. His generosity and commitment to helping others solidified his legacy as more than just a musician.

El Divo de Juárez

Juan Gabriel, known as El Divo de Juárez, has left an indelible mark on the world. He is immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his music continues to be the soundtrack to many lives, capturing emotions of love, loss, hope, and despair. His legacy lives on in the hearts of millions today.