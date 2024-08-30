Lauren Sanchez shares footage of her son piloting his first helicopter; 'So proud of you'

Lauren Sanchez is providing that certain skills run in the family. The seasoned pilot and media personality shared footage of her middle child, Evan, piloting his first helicopter. Sanchez shared photos and videos of the moment, sharing with the world her pride in her son's achievements and passion.

Sanchez shared the post on Instagram, which is made up of a video and two photos. The clip shows Evan piloting the helicopter and completing the take-off process, showing him flying off the landing pad.

The images show a sweatshirt with a note written on it in a Sharpie, reading: "Evan first solo," and the date. The second image shows Sanchez and Evan smiling for the camera, while she has her arm lifted in the air, as she wears some jeans and a tight white t-shirt. Evan smiles for the camera in a baggy t-shirt and jeans.

"I can’t believe my baby soled a helicopter today. There’s a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time. It’s about letting go, but also knowing they’re more than ready. It’s terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once. Today wasn’t just about a solo flight, it was the beginning of something bigger, @evan_whitesell took a step forward into his own story. So proud you," she wrote in the caption.

More details about Sanchez's kids

© Kevin Winter Patrick Whitesell, Lauren Sanchez, and their kids, Evan and Ella

Lauren Sanchez is a devoted mother, often sharing stories and photos of her three children: Nikko, 23, Evan, 17, and Ella, 16. Nikko is the son of former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, while Evan and Ella are the kids of the businessman Patrick Whitesell.

She's revealed that her kids got the interest in flight from their mom, using the activity as a way to release stress. “Life can be so chaotic with so much going on,” said Sanchez in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Lift off and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be.’ ”

