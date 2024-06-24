Lauren Sanchez's sweet message to rarely-seen son Evan Whitesell

Lauren Sanchez is a proud mom. The media personality is known for being open about her love and appreciation for her three kids and having a great relationship with them. This time the former journalist decided to give fans and followers a glimpse at one of her sweet moments with her rarely-seen son Evan Whitesell.

Lauren took to social media to share two photos with Evan, one of him as a child, and one from their recent outing, where he can be seen piloting a helicopter. "Happy 18th to my favorite pilot," she wrote on Instagram, adding, "Love you," and tagging him.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez

Lauren shares two kids with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, 16-year-old Ella, and 18-year-old Evan. She also shares 23-year-old Nikko Gonzalez with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Lauren recently shared one of Nikko's achievements.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez

"Really emotional day for me," she wrote on Instagram after his graduation. "My firstborn graduated from college today! My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms."

Nikko is also known to be a working model, with Lauren showing how proud she is of him making his dreams come true. "I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much," she wrote.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez

Lauren has an incredible relationship with her three kids, as she recently proved during Mother's Day. "Thank you, Nikko Evan and Ella for making me a mom. I send this quote to everyone I know when they become new moms. Elizabeth Stone once said 'Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body,'" she wrote.