Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos vacation in Greece with his son

We seem to know what the summer hotspot for celebrities will be this year: Greece. We are just days away from it officially being summer, and stars have already begun flocking to the sunny, party-filled country. The latest celebrity couple to arrive were Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who visited Hydra island. But the couple was not alone - they were with a tall young man DailyMail is reporting as Jeff’s’ son.



The couple walked to dinner at a five star ocean front restaurant

The pilot, and children’s book author, looked toned and bright in a short, tight violet dress with white sandals, while her fiancé wore light pin-striped trousers and a V-neck. His son opted for a black t-shirt and dark jeans.



They were also surrounded by security

Jeff and his blended family may have traveled to Greece to celebrate Father’s Day.

Jeff and Lauren’s blended families

The Amazon founder shares three sons and one daughter with his ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott; they adopted their one and only daughter from China. They welcomed their oldest son Preston Bezos in 2001, which is Jeff’s middle name. He studies at Princeton University, the same school Jeff graduated from in 1986.



Bezos with his ex-wife and children in 2016

The billionaire and his ex-wife have kept their family life very private,and little is known about the Bezos children, including the rest of their names. They had a rare family outing in June 2022 with Sanchez at Nobu for Father’s Day, but the sightings are rare.

As for Sanchez, she shares her eldest child, Nikko, with her ex-boyfriend, former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. She’s also the mother to Evan, 17, and Ella, 16, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.



The Emmy Award-winning journalist and her family are much more public. They recently celebrated Nikko’s graduation from college as a blended family with Nikko’s dad and his wife, October Gonzalez.