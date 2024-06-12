Who is Laila Abdallah? Joe Jonas sparks rumors with the stunning Lebanese actress

Joe Jonas has been enjoying his time in Europe for the last couple of weeks as a single man. The singer was in France in May for the Cannes Film Festival, where he took the stage at the amFAR Gala for a surprise appearance with his band, DNCE. But he kept the party going, traveling to Greece, where he has been making memories and sparking romantic rumors with a beautiful Lebanese actress named Laila Abdallah.



Joe Jonas and Laila Abdallah

Jonas and Laila have not been spotted together in the past, but on Tuesday, photos hit the Internet of the 34 and 28-year-old on the beach in Athens, looking very happy in each other’s company. There was a big hug and some flirty touching with big smiles in the pics.



The duo shared some light PDA on their outing

While at first her identity was unknown, it did not take long for the internet to discover that the mystery woman was Abdullah. The actress has made a name for herself as an actress and has a large following on social media. Read more about the beauty below.



Laila in Greece

Background and Family

Laila was born in Kuwait to Lebanese parents who are deaf and mute. She is fluent in sign language, and her Instagram captions are often written in Arabic or English. She is the oldest of four siblings and has taken on a lot of responsibility in that role. On the podcast, #ABTalks, Laila opened up about how she feels she has to be strong and can’t let anyone see her cry. “Because I’m the oldest among my siblings, and always I’m the one who does everything… I mean, I call myself the man of the house, the father, the big sister, I’m everything, so it’s impossible for anyone to see me cry, impossible,” she told the host.

Early Career and Aspirations

The artist began working as an actor when she was 14 and explained in the podcast that her family was struggling with money when she was growing up. She said she began imagining the life she has now when she was 7, watching TV, while trying to figure out what she would become to help her family make money. “So at 7 years old, I imagined this life now. I thought I’d become famous and walk the red carpet, support my family, and we’d have a house and then a villa, and I’d be responsible, and have employees to whom I’d say whatever, and give this one a salary and that one a salary, and I imagined all of this. In my mind, I would organize it every night. I wasn’t aware of what I was doing in my mind, but what I knew... when I grew up, was that I don’t like the victim role. Being victims doesn’t suit me. So I wanted to change, to improve the situation, to... anything, even if it means being an actress or a presenter, but I knew there was a talent,” she said.

Acting and Achievements

She landed roles as a model where she starred in music videos, including one by the Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah. Her first role was in the television show Saher Al-lail (2010) with director Muhammad Dahham Al-Shammari, who later cast her for a recurring role in his subsequent television series Tu Nahar. Her latest role was in the TV series London Class (2023) where she starred in 27 episodes.

Social Media Influence and Activism

Laila has 5 million followers on Instagram where she shares moments from her travels and work-related accomplishments. She has also been a vocal activist for Palestine on her platform. In the podcast, she also shared her desire to share her story to be an example for women who have also grown up with similar childhood traumas, mental health struggles, and experiences.

Personal Life

Like Joe, Laila has also been married before. In December 2017, she married Iranian actor Abdallah Abass, but they divorced after a couple of months in 2018. When asked during the podcast what she learned after the divorce she responed, “First, marriage happens also because of social pressures. Independent girls get pressured, ‘It is better for you to be married so you can act freely, and you do the things you wish to do,’” she said. “Do not listen or be dragged by these words. This type of terminology makes you want to get married without thinking about things like ‘am I ready today to be a good wife to my husband and children? Do I have the time to be a mother? Do I have the time to start a family that will benefit society for the rest of my life?” she continued.