The intriguing thing Travis Kelce wants to keep personal about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has been relatively open when it comes to his relationship with Taylor Swift, but the NFL player has put his foot down when it comes to one thing - cooking.

©TaylorSwift



Travis Kelce kisses Swift while she makes her famous pastry

In April, Swift shared a YouTube short for her “Fortnite” music video, which included a clip of Kelce kissing her while she was making cinnamon rolls in the kitchen.

At a press conference on June 11, the Kansas City Chiefs player was asked about the clip. “There’s a YouTube Short of you cooking with your significant other, and I just kinda want to know what you like cooking together?” a reporter asked.

While the tight end noted that it was a “good question,” he shared his desire to keep it “personal.” “I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal,” he answered.





Although he moved on to the next question, he did share some delicious details about the “Love Song” singer, saying she “makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll.” It’s unclear if Swift is making pop-tarts from scratch or just really good at heating up the boxed pastry.



It’s not the first time the singer’s cinnamon rolls have made the news. In December 2023, former NFL player Bernie Kosar told a radio show that Swift brought her rolls before Kansas City took on the Los Angeles Chargers. “That was at his house like three hours before the game,” he said. “We’re having a pregame meal, and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself, and she’s so cool - she brings, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”

It’s a recipe Swift has been mastering for years. Back in 2020, she shared a photo of her work with the cheeky caption, “When you’re proud of your buns so you post them on the internet.”