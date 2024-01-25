Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday party hosted by Lauren Sanchez was star-studded: details

Jeff Bezos is officially 60 years old, and with the help of his fiance, Lauren Sanchez, who wore a $4,995 crystal-covered rocket ship purse, he had a huge celebration on Saturday. The Amazon founder, whose official birthday was on January 12, had a star-studded guest list filled with Hollywood A-listers, athletes, and business moguls.



According to Page Six, the party was at Bezos and Sanchez’s Beverly Hills mansion. Beyoncé, Jay Z, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Oprah, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Heidi Klum, Jewel, Kendall Jenner, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner, Paris Hilton, were among the famous guests.

Millionaires Bob Iger, Bill Gates, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell were also in attendance. A source told Page Six, “Jeff was having a blast.” “He was hugging everyone and thanking them for coming,” they added.

There was a built-out office that was “an almost exact replica of Jeff’s first Amazon office, which was in garage,” a source told the outlet. It was catered by McDonald’s to commemorate Bezos’ first job at 16, but there was also caviar.

An insider said the couple was so happy and “All of their kids and family were there, too.” “They danced for hours,” they added.

They even had celebrity entertainment, with Katy Perry taking the stage to sing some of her hits. Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom came with alien vibes as a tribute to the Blue Origin aerospace founder.



Sanchez was the hostess with the mostest, putting her experience with the mic to use, introducing the Black Eyed Peas, who also performed.

Check out some of the celebrities who shared memories from the party below:

Paris Hilton

Hotel heiress Paris dazzled in a silver gown. Her sister, Nicky Hilton was also in attendance.



Jewel



Singer Jewel said she danced the night away at the party, posing with Sanchez.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger