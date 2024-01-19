Recreate Lauren Sánchez perfect golden hour photo in simple steps

Golden hour photos and selfies have become increasingly popular in recent years, thanks to the warm, soft, and flattering light that the sun casts during the hour after sunrise and the hour before sunset.

Known as the golden hour or magic hour, this time of day offers a stunning backdrop for photography, particularly when capturing portraits or landscapes. Recently, Lauren Sánchez took to social media to share how she captured the magic of this enchanted hour to her benefit. The former news anchor posted a snap looking away from the camera and posing in what appears to be a yacht.

Sánchez is seen wearing a sunset-inspired dress paired with golden heels, showing the so-called golden hour can also be applied to fashion. While Lauren Sánchez looks stunning, copying her lighting idea is simple.

To achieve the perfect golden hour photo like Lauren Sánchez, follow these tips:

Plan: The golden hour is after sunrise and before sunset. Check the weather forecast and plan your shoot accordingly. Choose the right location: Look for a place with an open view of the horizon, such as a beach, field, or hilltop. This will give you the best chance of capturing the warm golden light. Use the right equipment: A high-quality camera with a manual mode and a tripod will allow you to adjust the settings and keep the camera steady for sharp, clear shots. Adjust your settings: For the best results, use a low ISO setting, a wide aperture, and a slow shutter speed. Experiment with composition: Try different angles and perspectives to capture the beauty of the golden hour. Play with foreground and background elements to create depth and interest. Edit your photos: After your shoot, use editing software to enhance the colors and contrast of your images. Avoid over-editing and aim for a natural, realistic look.