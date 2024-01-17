Lauren Sánchez debuted a new hairstyle! The 51-year-old former news anchor and media personality introduced her wispy bangs on her Instagram account; her fans cannot stop talking about it.

©GrosbyGroup



Sánchez, known for her signature long, flowing black locks, surprised her followers with her new look. She paired her wispy bangs with loose waves, looking stunning. The latest hairstyle has given her a fresh and bold appearance, and many of her fans are considering trying out the look.

The news anchor’s hairstylist, Peter Burkill, revealed that the look was mainly for her trip to Milan. Lauren thanked the hair expert for the results. “Thanks for taking me out of my comfort zone. Not easy for me, and I really do appreciate you,” she wrote on social media.

©GrosbyGroup



Lauren Sánchez steps out of her comfort zone and debuts wispy curtain bangs

Sánchez has always been known for her impeccable sense of style, and her new hairstyle is no exception. It is a perfect example of how a small change can make a big difference in one’s appearance.

Lauren in Milan

Lauren and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, were recently seen enjoying their time in Milan, Italy. According to reports, the duo headed to the famous fashion house D&G for a fitting before leaving their hotel for a night out. Jeff Bezos, who turned 60, was celebrating his milestone birthday, and the pair headed to the restaurant nightclub La Bullona for the occasion.

Later on, the couple was spotted arriving at the house of the famous Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana for a luxurious dinner party. Both Lauren and Jeff looked stunning in their glamorous outfits, which caught the attention of many onlookers.