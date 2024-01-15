Lauren Sánchez a ‘Proud Mama’ watching her son Nikko’s runway debut in Milan

This weekend, Latina Powerhouse Lauren Sánchez was spotted with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, in Milan, sitting in the front row at the highly anticipated Dolce & Gabbana’s autumn-winter 2024/25 menswear show. The couple, who had recently moved to Miami, was there to support Lauren’s son, Nikko Gonzalez, who was making his runway debut.

The 54-year-old Emmy Award-winning journalist and former news anchor shared her excitement for Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with her ex and former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, by taking to Instagram and posting a video clip of him on the catwalk. She captioned the post, “Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love!“

The post was filled with support from their celebrity friends. Comments such as “Oh my gosh- so cool!! Bravo!”﻿ from Jewel, “So handsome!” from Nicky Hilton, a “Yessssssssss!!!!!!!!!!” from Kim Kardashian and additional messages and likes from Orlando Bloom and Cindy Crawford. October Gonzalez (Tobie), who is Nikko’s step-mom also left a comment, “Yes!!!!! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 so proud of you @nikkogzz ❤️ you.”

During the Dolce & Gabbana show, Nikko stunned in a sharp all-black ensemble. He wore a double-breasted suit with a gold brooch in the center of his shirt, complemented by a clean buzz cut.

Lauren Sánchez celebrated Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday

The couple, who got engaged in May 2023 after dating since 2019, seized the opportunity to continue celebrating Jeff’s 60th birthday while in Milan. On Sunday, after Nikko’s shows, the Amazon billionaire and Sanchez were spotted wearing elegant attire, hand in hand, as they arrived at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Italian home for a dinner.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos looking sharp in Milan

Lauren turned heads, showcasing her hourglass silhouette in a sheer black lace dress that exuded both sexiness and edginess. She complemented her look with a jacket and a pair of open-toe sandals. Bezos opted for a dark suede suit, and both of them sported dark shades.