Matt Damon shares rare comment on Ben Affleck's private life amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors

Matt Damon can't relate. The actor and filmmaker has recently opened up about his close friend and business partner Ben Affleck, sharing one of the main differences in their lives despite leading similar careers in the entertainment industry.

© GettyImages Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

In an appearance on the RadioTimes podcast, Damon addressed topics like notoriety and fame. He mentioned his luck in marrying someone who was never involved in the entertainment industry, something that made him less appealing to the media and paparazzi.

"That really helped me," said Damon regarding his marriage to his current partner, Luciana Barroso. The two share three daughters: Isabella, Gia, and Stella.

"25 years ago, the gossip magazine culture was huge, but they ignored me."

"I wasn’t an exciting story—the guy who’s married, it’s boring! Scandal and sex, that’s what people would read magazines for."

Damon then mentioned Affleck, who's been the subject of media attention throughout most of his career, having notorious relationships with public figures like Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner, and Ana de Armas.

"I’ve been really lucky," continued Damon. "Especially when I look at Casey’s brother, Ben. We’ve had parallel careers in a lot of ways, but I can’t imagine living under that scrutiny for 25 years."

© GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Affleck and Lopez's relationship

Over the past months, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have received large amounts of media attention, with various news outlets claiming that their relationship is on the rocks. Neither has addressed the rumors, but the two have listed their Los Angeles mansion for sale, and have reportedly been living apart for the past couple of months.

The couple has been apart for various important dates, including summer vacations, Lopez's 55th birthday, and various trips to the Hamptons and Europe. Despite it all, they appear to be prioritizing their family, with Lopez recently photographed on separate occasions spending time with Affleck's and Garner's kids, Violet and Samuel.