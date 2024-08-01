Meet Isabella Damon, Matt Damon's daughter who's heading off to college

Isabella Damon is entering a new stage in her life. The daughter of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso is getting ready for her first year of college, a moment that has prompted a lot of understandable emotions for her parents. Here's all you should know about her:

She's going to New York University

© Albert L. Ortega Matt Damon and his daughters at the premiere of 'Air'

Isabella will be attending New York University in the fall, with her father speaking up about the strange feeling of having her move out of his house. “It’s a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life, the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday," he said in an interview with E! News.

She has three sisters

Isabella has three sisters: Alexia, 24, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13. Alexia was born from a previous relationship, with Damon meeting her when she was 4 years old.

“I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad,” he said in an interview with Parade. “The only way I can describe it — it sounds stupid, but — at the end of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' you know how his heart grows, like, five times its size? Everything is full; it’s just full all the time.”

Damon loves Isabella's sense of humor

In previous interviews, Damon has revealed that Isabella is a tough critic of his work, using his films as ammunition for comedy. “If the reviews come out and they’re terrible, then she’ll watch it," he said to E! News. “If they come out, and they’re good, she’s going to pass. She’s looking for ammunition all the time. She’s like one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. She’s really cool.”

She recently accompanied her dad to a premiere

© Dia Dipasupil Matt Damon and his family at the premiere of "The Instigators"

Following the premiere of Damon's new movie, "The Instigators," all of his daughters attended the premiere to support him. The family posed for photos together, with Isabella wearing a black dress.