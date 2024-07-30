Matt Damon addresses Jesse Plemons resemblance; 'I couldn't believe it'

Matt Damon has addressed his resemblance to fellow actor Jesse Plemons. The two even played the same character in the film "All The Pretty Horses," with Plemons' role ultimately cut out.

© Brian Fluharty Matt Damon and Jesse Plemons have been told of their resemblance over the course of their careers

Damon has been conducting interviews while promoting his new TV show, "Instigators." While speaking to Access Hollywood, he discussed his resemblance to Plemons and the fact that they were cast to play the same characters at different points in their lives since they similarity was so notorious.

"Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah, absolutely," said Damon. He revealed that Plemons was cast in his film and that while his part was ultimately eliminated, the two took a photo together to commemorate the occasion. “Five people came up to me before I met him and said, ‘You’re not gonna believe how much this kid looks like you,'" said Damon.

“I couldn’t believe it. He looked more like me than I did when I was little," Damon continued. "Like my little 11-year-old face did not look like it [was going to become me]. He looked exactly like me. I was like, 'This is really weird.'"

Damon says that while people no longer compare the two together, he is "proud of the comparison," and believes Plemons to be a "great actor."

© Dia Dipasupil Jesse Plemons at the premiere of his new film, "Kinds of Kindness"

What Plemons has said regarding the similarity

For his part, Plemons opened up about his experience getting cast in "All The Pretty Horses" and learning that his part was cut while watching the movie in a special screening organized by his mom. “By the time the movie premiered, my mom called their local theater and got them to do a special screening for us and I invited this girl that I had a crush on,” Plemons said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I was supposed to be in the very first scene of the movie and we sit down and I'm not there. So we kept thinking ‘Oh well you know it could have changed it in the edit’ and we sat through the whole thing and I never showed up.”