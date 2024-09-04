Ricky Martin meets up with Max Barz in Thailand after addressing dating rumors with Nacho Palau

Approximately a year after his separation from Jwan Yosef, Ricky Martin sparked social media buzz when he was photographed with adult content performer Max Barz for the first time. Some media identified Barz as the individual involved with Martin post-divorce. After months of speculation about their relationship, the singer and actor were spotted together in Thailand. According to the photo's caption, their encounter was coincidental.

The American actor based in Europe posted a photo with the caption: "Another unexpected meeting with this guy @rickymartin." Max, 25, hinted at the meeting date in the post, which was revealed as "08.14.2024."

In the selfie, Max is wearing a black t-shirt, and Ricky is wearing a white one. The singer takes the photo while making the sign of love and peace. On August 15, Ricky Martin shared a video with his Instagram followers from Thailand, showcasing the stunning view from his hotel. In the caption, he wrote, "A lot of good things happening," confirming that he was in Thailand at the same time as Max.

The latest report claimed that he is romantically linked with Nacho Palau, but Ricky ended the speculation. During a TV appearance, Spanish reporter José Manuel Parada shared that Nacho Palau had recently attended a Ricky Martin concert in Spain, traveling from Chelva to La Coruña. Reports of Palau and Martin being seen together backstage sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship. "They love each other a lot," the reporter declared. However, the pair have been longtime friends.

The vocalist utilized social media to dispel rumors after coming across a post on 'En Casa con Telemundo.' In response, he wrote, "It couldn't be further from reality," and added, "We can only laugh about it," addressing the romantic speculations.

© Rodin Eckenroth Ricky Martin attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Since the beginning of August, Ricky Martin has been sharing details of the vacation he enjoys with his children and his followers. The singer has posted about his time in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Thailand. He has been sharing posts where he appears at peace throughout this period. He wrote, "Happy where I am and happy where I am going, step by step!" along with a selfie on the beach.

© Cristina Andina Ricky Martin performs in concert at Coliseum A Coruna on July 9, 2024 in A Coruna, Spain. (Photo by Cristina Andina/Redferns)

After Max shared the first image with Ricky and, in some way, confirmed their closeness, the singer shared a clip on his social networks showing him jumping into a pool; these images were accompanied by the phrase: "The best dives are the unexpected ones." During this summer vacation, the singer has been accompanied by his children, with whom he posed a few days ago during a day in the pool with Lucía, five years old, and Renn, four.

Ricky can be seen posing with a big smile while playing with them. "Papi = the ultimate theme park ride—no ticket required. 🎢😂" wrote the star on the caption of his carousel.

© @ricky_martin The Puerto Rican and his four children spent a magical day at Disneyland

The Latino singer and actor has enjoyed spending quality time with his four kids following his split from Jwan Yosef. His social media is filled with heartwarming moments, showcasing his role as a devoted dad of four: twins Mateo and Valentino and Lucía and Renn.

