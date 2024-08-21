Ricky Martin recalls the time twins Mateo and Valentino realized he was a superstar

Ricky Martin takes his kids wherever he goes, so when he appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," he recalled when his twin sons realized he was more than a dad. The legendary singer told Kelly Clarkson that twins Mateo and Valentino used to stay backstage during his concerts to avoid overstimulation. However, one time, he allowed them to be front row and enjoy the show. To his surprise, they knew about Ricky Martin but had no idea it was their dad.

"I have four kids, and I have twin boys, [they are] fifteen years old, and they've always been traveling with me. They homeschool, and when they were like five or six, I allowed them to go in front of the stage because, for me, I thought it was too overstimulating. So they would always see me from backstage. So they went in front of the stage. And when they came back, they go, 'Ah, got it, daddy. You are Ricky Martin!' said the Puerto Rican, who is also the father of Lucía and Renn.

Ricky Martin's Life as a Father

During an interview, Ricky spoke about the relationship he has built with his teenage sons. "It's wonderful. They don't want to leave; they are with me at all times," he told Despierta América.

In that interview, the interpreter revealed how he has always stayed close to his children. "I go on tour and they come with me because we have tutors who also travel with us. After the pandemic, Zoom makes things much easier," he said.

© @ricky_martin

In May, Ricky took to Instagram to share highlights from their fun-filled day at Disneyland. They all smiled, enjoying the attractions and making the most of this remarkable family bonding time. Right before they visited the Disney theme park, he spent some days touring Japan with his twins, exploring some of the country’s most iconic places, a chance for him to strengthen his bond with his children. The trio shared photos of themselves enjoying Tokyo and Mount Fuji. The group seemed to have enjoyed their time in nature, looking awed by their surroundings.

Most recently, the Puerto Rican global sensation known for his hit single "Livin' la Vida Loca" took to social media to share a glimpse of his latest adventure alongside youngest kids Lucía and Renn. The snaps show the happy family enjoying a pool day. Ricky can be seen posing with a big smile while carrying one of his little ones on each shoulder. "Papi = the ultimate theme park ride—no ticket required. 🎢😂" wrote the star on the caption of his carousel.