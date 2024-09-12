Bella Hadid looks happy and in love with her boyfriend in rare sighting in New York

Bella Hadid is doing better than ever. The model was photographed on a rare outing with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos in New York City. The couple, who is based in Texas, looked happy, walking through the city as they held hands.

© James Devaney Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid

Hadid and Banuelos were photographed making their way to Zero Bond, one of the most exclusive clubs in New York City, which has often attracted celebrities like Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, and more. The pair appeared to be wearing outfits that were in conversation with each other, with both wearing denim and cowboy boots. Banuelos rounded out his look with a black button-up, a leather belt, and a black cowboy hat. Hadid wore a denim skirt and a brown corset that she paired with a brown bag.

The couple seemed happy and at ease together, holding on to each other, with Banuelos stepping closer to kiss Hadid's hand.

© The Hapa Blonde Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid

More details about their relationship

Following the news of their relationship, it's been revealed that the couple is based in Fort Worth, Texas, with the two owning homes that are close to each other and splitting their time between the two locations. Hadid has discussed her decision to take a step back from her modeling career and focus on her health and happiness. “One day, I woke up and just saw something on Instagram,” she said, not revealing what it was. “I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey."

Hadid and Banuelos have been dating since October of last year, and have reportedly bonded over their love of horses, with Banuelos working as an equestrian and Hadid growing up around horses and practicing the sport. While the two have rarely discussed their relationship with the media, Hadid has shared her love for her boyfriend on Instagram on various occasions. According to a TMZ report, Hadid has “gone full cowgirl now.” It suits her.