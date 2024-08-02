Bella Hadid's cowboy Adan Banuelos shares impressive footage of her competing [WATCH]

Bella Hadid has already become one of the most famous models on the planet and is now making a name for herself in the equestrian world, competing in Cutting, a Western-style competition where a horse and rider work together to demonstrate their ability to handle cattle. The main goal is for the rider to separate a single cow from a herd and prevent it from returning to the group. It's something she has in common with her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, and she's been competing under his team.

© Click Thompson Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid attend The American Performance Horseman on March 08, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

On Friday, August 2, Banuelos shared a video of Hadid competing over the weekend in Fort Worth at the NCHA Summer Cutting Spectacular. He revealed in the caption that she is a 2x semi-finalist and 2x finalist. "Savoring the moment, one run at a time," he wrote in the caption, with a prayer hand emoji. "Bella and her boys are having another great week in Fort Worth," he continued. The Mexican-American cowboy saw the video of his rodeo princess to Snoop Dogg's Beautiful (feat. Pharrell, Uncle Charlie Wilson).

Bella recently returned to competitive equestrianism following a break due to her Lyme disease.

Bella's mom, Yolanda Hadid, was in the comments sharing a red heart emoji. It’s unclear when he and the model met, but a source told Entertainment Tonight Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, set them up. “Bella loves how supportive Adan is of her career and fits into her life,” the source said. “The two always have a great time together and find comfort in the simple things.”

He is the #1 NCHA Leading Open Rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and has amassed over five million dollars in earnings aboard a horse according to his website. He is inspired by his father, Ascension Banuelos, who is also in the Hall of Fame.



Hadid and Banuelos are one of the cutest couples, especially with their shared interest in equestrian competitions. The horse rider was inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame in 2017 as one of the youngest inductees ever. The new relationship comes after the Palestinian-American model split from art director Marc Kalman in July 2023.