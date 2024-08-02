Halle Berry's request for 'co-parenting therapy' with Olivier Martinez denied

In a recent development in the co-parenting arrangements of Halle Berry and her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, Berry's plea for court intervention has been denied. The request was to enforce compliance with a previously agreed-upon co-parenting therapy for their 9-year-old son, Maceo.

The Agreement and Allegations

On May 29, Berry, 57, and Martinez, 58, agreed to attend "co-parenting therapy" with a coach to help resolve disputes and ensure effective co-parenting of Maceo. This agreement was documented in court papers obtained and publicly shared by PEOPLE at the time. However, according to a new filing in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Berry claims Martinez has failed to honor this agreement.

Berry alleges that Martinez "unilaterally terminated" the coaching sessions without informing her or the coach, which she claims violates their agreement and court orders. She further states that Martinez's actions are harmful to their son and detrimental to their already strained relationship.

Court Filings and Requests

In her filing, Berry requested that the court mandate that Martinez attend at least one more meeting before the end of July and adhere to the previously agreed schedule starting in August. She asked the court to enforce Martinez's compliance by Monday, July 29.Berry's filing highlighted that, as stipulated in their agreement, both parties were supposed to complete individual sessions before beginning joint sessions. The co-parenting therapist then liaises with necessary third parties, including their son's school and therapists, to ensure a smooth process. However, according to Berry, these steps have yet to be taken.

Court's Decision

Judge Shelley Kaufman denied the intervention despite Berry's requests due to "lack of exigent circumstances." The judge concluded that the situation did not present an urgent or emergency matter requiring immediate court action. In her court filing, Berry emphasized that since the agreement on May 29, no conjoint sessions have been scheduled, and no third parties have been contacted.

She accused Martinez of taking "the summer off" and delaying the co-parenting therapy until September due to personal commitments, including a trip to France in July and hosting his brother in Los Angeles in August.

Ongoing Dispute

This denial marks a continued struggle in Berry and Martinez's co-parenting journey. The actress's accusations reflect deep frustrations with what she perceives as Martinez's disregard for their co-parenting arrangements, further complicating their efforts to provide a stable environment for Maceo.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez separated back in 2015 after being married for two years. However, their divorce wasn’t finalized until August 2023, as they tried to reach custody agreements. Following the split, they were granted joint legal custody, with the actress agreeing to pay $8,000 in monthly child support, as well as “4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000.” Halle also pays for their son’s “private school tuition, school uniforms, and school supplies,” with the money going directly to the school instead of being received by her ex-husband.