[Photos] Bella Hadid's Baywatch bikini moment in Malibu

Bella Hadid turned heads in a vibrant lemon yellow bikini on a sun-soaked day with her friends in Malibu, California. A total Baywatch bikini moment! The top model, currently in a relationship with professional equestrian Adan Banuelos, radiated joy in her delicate pastel two-piece as she posed alongside the shimmering ocean.
The supermodel flaunted her toned abs in a striking ensemble, even taking a refreshing plunge into the Pacific Ocean during fun-filled chats with friends. Embracing her natural beauty, she rocked her dark brown hair down for the perfect summer vibe. To elevate her look, Bella added small-framed glasses with a sunny yellow tint, alongside a delicate bracelet and ring that caught the eye. She completed her outfit with a stylish white lace miniskirt as a chic cover-up.
Bella has been immersing herself in the vibrant Texas scene, where she makes her primary home, and she's been spotted cheering on her boyfriend at various competitions.
In March, TMZ shared the exciting news that Bella, who previously called New York City home, decided to invest in a property in the Fort Worth area to be closer to him. Her recent beach appearance comes just weeks after her cowboy beau, Adam, candidly opened up about their blossoming romance.
During an interview on the podcast "Along the Journey," which debuted on August 6, Adam shared insights into their relationship. The 35-year-old professional equestrian happily revealed that Bella has joyfully made his fifth-wheel trailer her new home.