[Photos] Bella Hadid's Baywatch bikini moment in Malibu

Bella Hadid turned heads in a vibrant lemon yellow bikini on a sun-soaked day with her friends in Malibu, California. A total Baywatch bikini moment! The top model, currently in a relationship with professional equestrian Adan Banuelos, radiated joy in her delicate pastel two-piece as she posed alongside the shimmering ocean.

The supermodel flaunted her toned abs in a striking ensemble, even taking a refreshing plunge into the Pacific Ocean during fun-filled chats with friends. Embracing her natural beauty, she rocked her dark brown hair down for the perfect summer vibe. To elevate her look, Bella added small-framed glasses with a sunny yellow tint, alongside a delicate bracelet and ring that caught the eye. She completed her outfit with a stylish white lace miniskirt as a chic cover-up.

© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group Bella Hadid enjoyed a quick beach photoshoot with her friends.



© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group The top model showcased her impressive physique as she enjoyed a beach day with pals in Malibu.



© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group Bella and her friends was seen enjoying some fun in the sun and sharing a laugh before they all decided to hop in the clear blue waters.



© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group The perfect beach look. Bella sported small framed glasses with a yellow tint, along with a delicate bracelet and ring. She also wore a white lace miniskirt as a cover-up.

Bella has been immersing herself in the vibrant Texas scene, where she makes her primary home, and she's been spotted cheering on her boyfriend at various competitions.

In March, TMZ shared the exciting news that Bella, who previously called New York City home, decided to invest in a property in the Fort Worth area to be closer to him. Her recent beach appearance comes just weeks after her cowboy beau, Adam, candidly opened up about their blossoming romance.

During an interview on the podcast "Along the Journey," which debuted on August 6, Adam shared insights into their relationship. The 35-year-old professional equestrian happily revealed that Bella has joyfully made his fifth-wheel trailer her new home.