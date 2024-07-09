Bella Hadid shares a look at her skills at the rodeo

Bella Hadid is getting back to her roots. The model and entrepreneur recently shared various photos of herself at the rodeo, where she's seen riding a horse and completing various runs.

The post was shared on Instagram and was made up of two photos and a video. The photos showed Hadid atop a brown spotted horse. They were captured mid-run, and showed Hadid looking athletic and in charge, wearing a red button up shirt, some jeans, a stunning belt and some boots. Hadid wore her hair loose and looked in her element, completely comfortable and at ease while on her horse.

The video shows her running some barrels at the rodeo, with her riding while wearing a white cowboy hat. "Ran a few barrels over the past few weeks, lost my hat during my last run. Thank you for documenting Rodeo queens," she wrote, tagging the photographer's account. She also thanked her boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, who's a seasoned rider and expert in the field. "Best trainer ever," she wrote in the caption, tagging his Instagram account.

© @bellahadid Hadid and her boyfriend Banuelos

Hadid and Banuelos' relationship

Hadid and Banuelos are still going strong. The couple has been dating since the fall of 2023, prompting a change of lifestyle for Hadid, who has since moved to Texas and has put modeling on the back burner. While the two have kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight, they've shared some sweet posts on social media, with Hadid sharing various posts featuring Banuelos. For his part, he's been supporting her return to horseback riding, coaching her, and helping her improve in the sport. In February 2024, Banuelos shared the news that Hadid had qualified for a championship with her horse, called Metallic Tito.

“Congratulations to Bella and Metallic Tito on their first major aged event finals at their first aged event together!" he captioned the post.