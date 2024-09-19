Oprah Winfrey interviews Riley Keough to discuss the Presleys and her late mother Lisa Marie

Oprah Winfrey has lined up her next bombshell interview. The exclusive segment will feature Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and owner of the Graceland Estate. The interview will broach many topics, including Lisa Marie Presley, her memoir, and more of the Presley family.

© GettyImages Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough

"An Oprah Special: The Presleys — Elvis, Lisa Marie and Riley," will air on October 8th, at 8 PM ET on CBS. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The interview takes place in Graceland and marks Keough's first in-depth interview since the death of her mother. Keough is expected to discuss her mother's memoir, "From Here to the Great Unknown," which Keough completed following her mother's passing. It will feature new family photos, home videos, Lisa's audio recordings, and more.

It also features Keough discussing her family in depth, something that's rare considering the fact that she's a relatively private person. According to CBS, the special will have her dive into the highs and lows of being a part of the Presley family, and her close relationship with her mother.

“Riley shares what the writing process was like and stories and remembrances of her mother," shares CBS. "Also featured are never-before-seen family photos and home videos, as well as selections of Lisa Marie’s personal audio recordings, including memories of her father, about whom Lisa Marie begins the book by writing: ‘I felt my father could change the weather. He was a god to me. A chosen human being.’"

More details about Lisa Marie's memoir

© Neilson Barnard Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley

"From Here to the Great Unknown" comes out on October 8th, and features a personal dive into one of the world's most famous families. Lisa Marie shares memories of her childhood, her father's death, her marriages, and her struggles with addiction.

Keough shared a statement following the news of the release of the memoir, revealing how excited she was for readers to meet Lisa Marie anew. “I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” she said.