Karol G is the top nominee for the upcoming 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The nominations for the upcoming 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards have recently been revealed. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 20, at 9 pm/8c and will be broadcast on Telemundo. The event will encompass 49 impressive categories spanning various musical genres, including Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Tropical, and Latin Rhythm.
Karol G leads the pack with an outstanding 17 nominations, significantly impacting the nominations list. Not far behind, Peso Pluma and Bad Bunny have garnered an impressive 15 nominations each, positioning them as strong contenders for multiple awards. Additionally, Feid has secured 11 nominations, further solidifying his presence in the music industry, while Fuerza Regida has made a notable mark with eight well-deserved nominations.
ARTIST CATEGORY
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Junior H
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Artist of the Year, Debut
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Oscar Maydon
- Tito Double P
- Xavi
- Young Miko
Tour of the Year
- Aventura
- Bad Bunny
- Karol G
- Luis Miguel
- RBD
Crossover Artist of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- Cardi B
- Marshmello
- Rema
- Tiesto
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
- Xavi
SONG CATEGORY
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”
- Feid & ATL Jacob, “Luna”
- FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
- Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
- Myke Towers, “Lala”
“Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny, “Monaco”
- Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”
- FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
- Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
- Xavi, “La diabla”
“Hot Latin Song,” Vocal Collaboration of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”
- FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
- Fuerza Regida & Marshmello, “Harley Quinn”
- Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
- Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
- Xavi
“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Female
- Anitta
- Karol G
- Kali Uchis
- Shakira
- Young Miko
“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
“Hot Latin Songs” Label of the Year
- Double P
- Interscope
- Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Warner Latina
Song of the Year, Latin Airplay
- Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”
- Karol G, “Mi ex estaba razón”
- Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
- Myke Towers, “La Falda”
- Myke Towers, “Lala”
Label of the Year, Latin Airplay
- Interscope
- Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Song of the Year, Sales
- Bad Bunny, “Monaco”
- Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”
- Karol G, “Si Nunca Te hubiera Conocido”
- Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
- Xavi, “La diabla”
Song of the Year, Streaming
- Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”
- Calle 24, Chino Pacas & Fuerza Regida, “Qué onda”
- Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”
- Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga”
- Xavi, “La diabla”
ALBUM CATEGORY
“Top Latin Album” of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada
- Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
- Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)
“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
- Rauw Alejandro
“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Shakira
- Young Miko
“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Grupo Marca Registrada
“Top Latin Albums” Label of the Year
- Double P
- Interscope
- Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
LATIN POP CATEGORY
“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Soloist
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Luis Fonsi
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Camila
- La Oreja De Van Gogh
- Maná
- Piso 21
- Reik
“Latin Pop” Song of the Year
- Danny Ocean, “Amor”
- Maná & Edén Muñoz, “Amor clandestino”
- Piso 21 & Wisin, “La misiones”
- Reik, “Abril”
- Venesti, Nacho & Maffio, “No es normal”
“Latin Pop Airplay” Label of the Year
- AP Global
- Interscope
- Capitol Label Group
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Pop” Album of the Year
- Chayanne, Bailemos Otra Vez
- Jay Wheeler, Música Buena Para Días Malos
- Kali Uchis, Orquídeas
- Kany García, García
- Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
“Latin Pop Albums” Label of the Year
- Columbia
- Interscope
- Capitol Labels Group
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORY
Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist
- Juan Luis Guerra
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist Song of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- Grupo Niche
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
- Luis Figueroa, “Bandido”
- Marc Anthony, “Punta Cana”
- Myke Towers, “La Capi”
- Prince Royce & Gabito Ballesteros, “Cosas de la peda”
- Víctor Manuelle feat. Frankie Ruiz, “Otra noche más”
“Tropical Airplay” Label of the Year
- Interscope
- Capitol Label Group
- Magnus
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Warner Latina
Tropical Album of the Year
- Aventura, Generation Next
- Camilo, Cuatro
- Marc Anthony, Muevense
- Prince Royce, Llamada Perdida
“Tropical Albums” Label of the Year
- Discos Fuentes Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORY
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist
- Carin León
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
- Grupo Frontera
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Alejandro Fernández, “Difícil tu caso”
- Banda MS, “Tu perfume”
- Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, “Dios bendiga nuestro amor”
- Banda Los Recoditos, “Vas a querer volver”
- Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, “Buscándole a la suerte”
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Record Label of the Year
- Afinarte Azteca Grupo Frontera
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s and Belikeada
- Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo
- Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II
- Natanael Cano, Nata Montana
- Peso Pluma, Éxodo
“Regional Mexican Albums” Record Label of the Year
- Double P Records
- Grupo Frontera
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORIES LATIN RHYTHM
Artist “Latin Rhythm” of the Year, Solo Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Myke Towers
- Rauw Alejandro
“Latin Rhythm” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Baby Rasta & Gringo
- Jowell & Randy
- Mambo Kingz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
“Latin Rhythm” Song of the Year
- Aaantonio, “El hotel”
- Daddy Yankee, “Bonita”
- Natti Natasha, “Ya no te extraño”
- Venesti, “Umaye”
- Wisin & Mora, “Bien loco”
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Label of the Year
- Interscope
- Capitol Labels Group
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Latin Rhythm” Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
- Feid, Ferxxocalipsis
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota) Season)
- Rauw Alejandro, Playa Saturno
- Tainy, Data
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Record Label of the Year
- Interscope Capitol Labels Group
- Neon 16
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment