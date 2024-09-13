Karol G is the top nominee for the upcoming 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The nominations for the upcoming 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards have recently been revealed. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 20, at 9 pm/8c and will be broadcast on Telemundo. The event will encompass 49 impressive categories spanning various musical genres, including Latin Pop, Regional Mexican, Tropical, and Latin Rhythm.

Karol G leads the pack with an outstanding 17 nominations, significantly impacting the nominations list. Not far behind, Peso Pluma and Bad Bunny have garnered an impressive 15 nominations each, positioning them as strong contenders for multiple awards. Additionally, Feid has secured 11 nominations, further solidifying his presence in the music industry, while Fuerza Regida has made a notable mark with eight well-deserved nominations.

ARTIST CATEGORY

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, Debut

Gabito Ballesteros

Oscar Maydon

Tito Double P

Xavi

Young Miko

Tour of the Year

Aventura

Bad Bunny

Karol G

Luis Miguel

RBD

Crossover Artist of the Year

ATL Jacob

Cardi B

Marshmello

Rema

Tiesto

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Xavi

SONG CATEGORY

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”

Feid & ATL Jacob, “Luna”

FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

Myke Towers, “Lala”

“Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Monaco”

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”

FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

Xavi, “La diabla”

“Hot Latin Song,” Vocal Collaboration of the Year

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”

FloyyMenor & Cris Mj, “Gata Only”

Fuerza Regida & Marshmello, “Harley Quinn”

Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Xavi

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Female

Anitta

Karol G

Kali Uchis

Shakira

Young Miko

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

“Hot Latin Songs” Label of the Year

Double P

Interscope

Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Song of the Year, Latin Airplay

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”

Karol G, “Mi ex estaba razón”

Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

Myke Towers, “La Falda”

Myke Towers, “Lala”

Label of the Year, Latin Airplay

Interscope

Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Song of the Year, Sales

Bad Bunny, “Monaco”

Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenia Razon”

Karol G, “Si Nunca Te hubiera Conocido”

Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

Xavi, “La diabla”

Song of the Year, Streaming

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro negro”

Calle 24, Chino Pacas & Fuerza Regida, “Qué onda”

Karol G & Peso Pluma, “Qlona”

Peso Pluma, Gabito Ballesteros & Junior H, “Lady Gaga”

Xavi, “La diabla”

ALBUM CATEGORY

“Top Latin Album” of the Year

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s y Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)

“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Shakira

Young Miko

“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year Duo or Group

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

“Top Latin Albums” Label of the Year

Double P

Interscope

Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN POP CATEGORY

“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Soloist

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Camila

La Oreja De Van Gogh

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

“Latin Pop” Song of the Year

Danny Ocean, “Amor”

Maná & Edén Muñoz, “Amor clandestino”

Piso 21 & Wisin, “La misiones”

Reik, “Abril”

Venesti, Nacho & Maffio, “No es normal”

“Latin Pop Airplay” Label of the Year

AP Global

Interscope

Capitol Label Group

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Pop” Album of the Year

Chayanne, Bailemos Otra Vez

Jay Wheeler, Música Buena Para Días Malos

Kali Uchis, Orquídeas

Kany García, García

Shakira, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

“Latin Pop Albums” Label of the Year

Columbia

Interscope

Capitol Labels Group

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORY

Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist

Juan Luis Guerra

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist Song of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Gente de Zona

Grupo Niche

La Sonora Dinamita

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

Luis Figueroa, “Bandido”

Marc Anthony, “Punta Cana”

Myke Towers, “La Capi”

Prince Royce & Gabito Ballesteros, “Cosas de la peda”

Víctor Manuelle feat. Frankie Ruiz, “Otra noche más”

“Tropical Airplay” Label of the Year

Interscope

Capitol Label Group

Magnus

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Warner Latina

Tropical Album of the Year

Aventura, Generation Next

Camilo, Cuatro

Marc Anthony, Muevense

Prince Royce, Llamada Perdida

“Tropical Albums” Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes Sony Music Latin

The Orchard Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORY

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist

Carin León

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Alejandro Fernández, “Difícil tu caso”

Banda MS, “Tu perfume”

Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, “Dios bendiga nuestro amor”

Banda Los Recoditos, “Vas a querer volver”

Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda, “Buscándole a la suerte”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Record Label of the Year

Afinarte Azteca Grupo Frontera

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Fuerza Regida, Pa Las Baby’s and Belikeada

Grupo Frontera, El Comienzo

Junior H, $ad Boyz For Life II

Natanael Cano, Nata Montana

Peso Pluma, Éxodo

“Regional Mexican Albums” Record Label of the Year

Double P Records

Grupo Frontera

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

CATEGORIES LATIN RHYTHM

Artist “Latin Rhythm” of the Year, Solo Artist

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

“Latin Rhythm” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Baby Rasta & Gringo

Jowell & Randy

Mambo Kingz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

“Latin Rhythm” Song of the Year

Aaantonio, “El hotel”

Daddy Yankee, “Bonita”

Natti Natasha, “Ya no te extraño”

Venesti, “Umaye”

Wisin & Mora, “Bien loco”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Label of the Year

Interscope

Capitol Labels Group

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

“Latin Rhythm” Album of the Year

Bad Bunny, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid, Ferxxocalipsis

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota) Season)

Rauw Alejandro, Playa Saturno

Tainy, Data

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Record Label of the Year

Interscope Capitol Labels Group

Neon 16

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment



