New Music Friday: Elena Rose, Linkin Park, Camila Cabello, and more

What an epic summer 2024 was for new music. It is HOT out here, and this weekend is the perfect time to have a pool party. Get your summer playlist ready because we have our weekly roundup of new music from a variety of genres.

Elena Rose- Me Lo Merezco - Versión Acústica



Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose, a seven-time GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY nominee, surprises fans with the acoustic version of her hit "Me Lo Merezco (En Las Nubes)." The beautiful track highlights her angelic voice with a gospel choir as she sings about self-love. “I love how this song has been received and how much it has brought us together. I know this is the beginning of a journey together that I am so happy to walk. You deserve everything you dream of. You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live without fear, and you deserve to have someone who embraces you in the process…and here I am. Forever," she said in a press release.



Camila Cabello - Can Friends Kiss?

Camila Cabello wasn't finished with 'C,XOXO,' releasing the deluxe Magic City Edition on Friday. There are four new tracks like 'Can Friends Kiss?' which has fans speculating is her response to Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes' romance.

JHAYCO - Vida Rockstar

After three years of global studio work, Puerto Rican reggaetonero JHAYCO has released his 29-track trilogy Le Clique: Vida Rockstar (X), calling it his "personal biography." It has epic collaborations with names like DJ Khaled, Eladio Carrion, Peso Pluma, Omar Courtz, Quevedo, and more. The release comes with an official music video for “Vida Rockstar."



Grupo Frontera ft. Gabito Ballesteros - Pienso En Ella

Grupo Frontera teams up with rising Mexican star Gabito Ballesteros for their new single, "Pienso En Ella." The track delves into heartbreak, blending traditional and contemporary música Mexicana sounds. It comes with a music video set in a bar as they sing about the emotional turmoil of trying to get over someone you have so many memories with.



Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine



For the first time since the 2017 passing of lead singer Chester Bennington, Linkin Park returns with new music, releasing "The Emptiness Machine." Singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain join the band alongside returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn. Shinoda and Armstrong form a powerful vocal duo, and fans are embracing their comeback, with the music video garnering 4.5 million views in less than 24 hours.



Natti Natasha - Tu Loca

Natti Natasha dances into bachata with "Tu Loca," reuniting with Romeo Santos who produced the track. The all-too-relatable track follows Natasha on a mission to find out if her boyfriend is cheating.

blink-182 - IF YOU NEVER LEFT

To the delight of their fans, pop-punk legends Blink-182 release One More Time… Part 2, a deluxe edition featuring eight new tracks. Embracing their nostalgic sound, the song "IF YOU NEVER LEFT" reflects on what might have been with a past love.



Megan Thee Stallion - Neva Play (feat. RM)

Meg Thee Stallion drops her fun and catchy "Neva Play," featuring RM. The singer incorporated her love of anime in the steamy music video while showing off her world-famous knees. Megan has been going hard in the gym, sharing her workouts on TikTok, and she looks amazing.

Nicky Jam x Luar La L - La Cyber

Nicky Jam celebrates his surprise wedding to Juana Valentina Varón by dropping his new track with Luar La L, "La Cyber."

Paris Hilton - BBA (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

"Club mother herself" Paris Hilton releases "BBA" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. The businesswoman invites listeners to the bad b**ch academy with lessons like "let him pay for your drinks." It has a star-studded music video with cameos from Lele Pons, Lance Bass, and Heidi Klum, and plenty of produce placement.