What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Sep 6

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

The NFL

The NFL is back with football, with the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles kicking off the season with a match played in Brazil, a first for the NFL.

Field of Dreams (Netflix)

"Field of Dreams" is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball pitch to get the ghosts of his favorite baseball legends to play in it.

Apollo 13: Survival (Netflix)

"Apollo 13: Survival" is a documentary that explores Apollo 13. With new footage and interviews, the doc promises to give viewers a new look at the space mission and the rescue of the three astronauts.

Ready Player One (Hulu)

"Ready Player One" is one of Steven Spielberg's strangest but also most fitting films. While the story may not be as original as it could be, it packs apunch of 80s nostalgia and stunning Spielberg visuals.

Along Came Polly (Netflix)

"Along Came Polly" is now streaming on Netflix, and is a highlight of the rom-com era. Starring Ben Stiller as an anxious man who reconnects with Polly (Jennifer Aniston), a childhood friend who's chaotic and his complete opposite.

Call the Midwife (Netflix)

Series 13 of "Call the Midwife" is now streaming on Netflix. The series follows a rotating cast of nurse midwives in Britain in the 50s and 60s as they cope with historical events and contemporary issues.

English Teacher (Hulu)

Lastly, Brian Jordan Alvarez's very specific type of comedy finds a perfect vehicle in "English Teacher." The FX series, streaming on Hulu, follows Evan, a public school teacher who's an idealist and often finds his efforts thwarted by reality.