What to Watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Aug 30

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The second season of "The Rings of Power" is now streaming on Prime Video. The show expands on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien, continuing the story of Galadriel and Sauron, the force of evil at the center of "The Lord of The Rings" movies.

Terminator Zero (Netflix)

Fans of "Terminator" and anime should check out "Terminator Zero," the new Netflix series. The show follows a man and three kids in Tokyo who are being pursued by a terrifying cyborg.

The Fall Guy (Peacock)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, "The Fall Guy" follows a stunt guy and his romance with the director of his director of the film he's working on.

The Deliverance (Netflix)

Directed by Lee Daniels and starring an all-star cast made up of Glenn Close, Andra Day, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, "The Deliverance" premiered this Friday on Netflix. It follows the haunting of a family in Indiana after they move to a mysterious home that deeply affects the children.

Book Club: Next Chapter (Peacock)

Starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen, the film follows four book club friends as they reckon with new challenges, changes, and romances in their lives.

Interview with the Vampire (Netflix)

The AMC series is getting a brief run on Netflix, hoping to get more eyeballs on a wider platform. It deserves it. Based on the novels by Anne Rice, the series makes vampires fun and sexy again, featuring towering performances from its cast.

KAOS (Netflix)

Starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, "KAOS" follows three humans who find themselves enmeshed in a prophecy that ties them to classical Greek gods.