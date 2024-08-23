What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Aug 23

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

"Pachinko" is back with a second season. The TV series is an adaptation of a historical novel, following four generations of a Korean family settling in Japan.

Inside Out 2 (Disney+)

"Inside Out 2" is now streaming on Disney+, continuing the story of Riley's emotions and how they deal with the arrival of Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment.

The Killer (Peacock)

"The Killer" marks John Woo's return to the director seat, adapting the 1989 Hong Kong classic that he'd previously directed.

Incoming (Netflix)

"Incoming" follows the classic of four high school freshmen attending their high school party.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos (Netflix)

"Sailor Moon" is eternal. The new film, continuing the story first laid out in the 1992 manga, is now available on Netflix and is split into two parts, condensing the fifth season of the beloved series.

10 Cloverfield Lane (Prime Video)

"10 Cloverfield Lane" was one of the most unexpected and positive surprises of 2016. The film is a sequel to "Cloverfield," ditching the found-footage style and embracing something new and disturbing.

The Birdcage (Prime Video)

Lastly, if you're in the mood for one of Mike Nichols' great and humane films, "The Birdcage" is streaming on Prime Video. The film follows a gay couple who must pass as straight as they meet their son's fiance and her very conservative family.