Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Aug 23
Pachinko

What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Aug 23

In hopes of helping you find good movies and TV, we weekly round up some of the most exciting titles streaming across the most popular platforms.

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
AUGUST 23, 2024 7:28 PM EDT

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Pachinko — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

"Pachinko" is back with a second season. The TV series is an adaptation of a historical novel, following four generations of a Korean family settling in Japan. 

Inside Out 2 (Disney+)

Inside Out 2 | Official Trailer

"Inside Out 2" is now streaming on Disney+, continuing the story of Riley's emotions and how they deal with the arrival of Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. 

The Killer (Peacock)

The Killer | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

"The Killer" marks John Woo's return to the director seat, adapting the 1989 Hong Kong classic that he'd previously directed. 

Incoming (Netflix)

Incoming - Official Trailer | Netflix

"Incoming" follows the classic of four high school freshmen attending their high school party. 

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos (Netflix)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie Trailer #1 (2024)

"Sailor Moon" is eternal. The new film, continuing the story first laid out in the 1992 manga, is now available on Netflix and is split into two parts, condensing the fifth season of the beloved series. 

10 Cloverfield Lane (Prime Video)

10 Cloverfield Lane | Tráiler 2 | Subbed | Paramount Pictures Latin America

"10 Cloverfield Lane" was one of the most unexpected and positive surprises of 2016. The film is a sequel to "Cloverfield," ditching the found-footage style and embracing something new and disturbing. 

The Birdcage (Prime Video)

Birdcage (1996) Trailer | MGM Studios

Lastly, if you're in the mood for one of Mike Nichols' great and humane films, "The Birdcage" is streaming on Prime Video. The film follows a gay couple who must pass as straight as they meet their son's fiance and her very conservative family. 

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS