What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — August 16

Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez in "Bad Monkey"

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
AUGUST 16, 2024 2:15 PM EDT

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

Bad Monkey — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Vince Vaughn stars in "Bad Monkey," a series following an ex-police detective who's now conducting restaurant inspections and rapidly gets enmeshed in a complex case upon finding a severed arm lost at sea. You can read our interviews with cast members Natalie Martinez and Zach Braff.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The fourth season of "Emily in Paris" is now streaming on Netflix. The series continues Emily's story, picking up with the fallout of Gabriel and Camille's almost wedding.

Pearl (Netflix)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24

Ti West's Mia Goth-led horror series has taken big swings. Its middle chapter, "Pearl," is a fan and critic favorite, following the bad guy of the first film and exploring her strange backstory. 

La Chimera (Hulu)

La Chimera Trailer #1 (2024)

It's been a big year for Josh O'Connor. While "Challengers" took up most of the attention, he also stars in "La Chimera," a thoughtful and beautiful film following a former archeologist and now looter of Etruscan artifacts. 

Paddington (Prime Video)

PADDINGTON – Official Teaser

Newly added on Prime Video is "Paddington," a beloved movie following an adorable Peruvian bear who's adopted by a British family. 

The Fast and Furious franchise (Peacock)

The Fast And The Furious - Trailer (HD)

Newly available on Peacock is the entire "Fast & Furious" franchise. There goes your weekend. 

The Alien franchise (Hulu)

Alien Trailer HD (Original 1979 Ridley Scott Film) Sigourney Weaver

"Alien: Romulus" is now available in theaters. If you want a refresher on one of the most iconic and weirdest franchises of all time, the movies are streaming in their entirety on Hulu. These include the terrible "Alien vs Predator" spin-offs, the bizarre and intriguing "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," and the cinematic masterpieces that are "Alien" and "Aliens."

