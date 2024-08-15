Zach Braff praises Vince Vaughn's improvisation on 'Bad Monkey'

Are you looking for a new show to start before summer ends? Well, no look further because the first two episodes of Bad Monkey, starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn, and award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence hit Apple TV+ on August 14. Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestseller under the same name, the series brings together a wild mix of Florida's quirkiest characters in a mystery that begins with a human arm fished out of the ocean.

At the center is Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a former Miami cop turned Keys health inspector who sees his chance at redemption if he can prove the case is murder. But Yancy's road to justice is anything but easy. With an ensemble cast including L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Scott Glenn, the series also brings in guest stars like Zach Braff, who offers his comedic charm as one of the chaotic and colorful characters, "Israel O'Peele."

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA the actor said the best part about playing Israel was working with the cast. "I think just working with the cast. Vince is such a legend, and working with Rob Delaney and Meredith, who are so funny, made it a blast. As an actor, when you have scene partners who are so talented, funny, and interesting, it makes your job really easy because you're just reacting to them," he shared.

They also had the opportunity for improvisation, revealing that Vaughn always goes off-script. "Vince never says the same thing twice, so you really have to keep up with him. He's so quick-witted and improvisational," Braff said.

The show brought Braff and Lawrence back together, who was the creator behind his fan-favorite show, Scrubs. "Bill is also very open to that—he wants the scene to hit the right beats but gives us the freedom to improvise," he explained.

Martinez, who plays Dr. Rosa Campesino, echoed Braff's statement in another interview with HOLA! USA, saying improv was encouraged on the set. One of her favorite memories filming was watching Vaughn and Bob Clendenin, who plays K.J. Claspers, improvise for around 10 minutes. "They just kept ping-ponging back and forth to each other. And then it was my turn to say my line and I just like was not there 'cause I was so captivated by what was happening. I felt like I was a part of the audience watching," she told us.

