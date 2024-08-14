Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum adorably pick their favorite movies while promoting 'Blink Twice'

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are gorgeous together. That's not news. What viewers have just discovered is that they're two big movie nerds, with a video shared by the Criterion Channel showing them geeking out over their favorite movies as they promote "Blink Twice," Kravitz's directorial debut where Tatum stars as the evil antagonist.

© VALERIE MACON Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz at Lenny Kravitz's Walk of Fame ceremony

The clip was shared on social media, and quickly got a lot of love and notoriety from cinephiles. In it, Kravitz and Tatum are in the Criterion closet, picking some of their favorite films and discussing why they love them so much.

Kravitz selected one of her favorite films, the documentary "Paris Is Burning," explaining that she and her father Lenny Kravitz quote it to each other all the time. "I watched it with you guys over Christmas and was like... 'This is like your 'Godfather,'" said Tatum.

"Touch the skin, touch the skin!" said Kravitz, quoting the film while making the appropriate hand gestures. Tatum laughed and continued browsing through titles.

Viewers of the clip shared how much they loved their dynamic on social media. "Okay their dynamic is goals," wrote an X user.

"Critical levels of hotness here," wrote a second user.

You can watch the full video below.

Tatum and Kravitz open up about their relationship

Tatum and Kravitz took some time to take their relationship to the public, going out on dates without confirming or denying any rumors. As the two shared the news of the engagement and are now promoting their new film, they seem more comfortable in making public appearances together and discussing their relationship.

"Creating is our, like, love language,” said Tatum on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Like, we really just enjoy that. I didn’t have any fear going into making a movie with somebody that you’re — you know, is the love of your life.”

Kravitz shared a similar statement at the LA premiere of the film. “Thank you for letting me be a complete OCD, psycho, control freak," she said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "Thank you for your patience. Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to female direct you.”

“It’s really very cool to get to make a movie, but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler."

"Blink Twice" premieres this August 23rd in theaters.