Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Rosalía, Christina Aguilera, Kamala Harris, and more

Happy Friday! The weekend is here which means we have our weekly round-up of entertaining TikToks made by some of the biggest stars. Get ready to laugh and smile with the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Hot Girl Trainer gets back in the gym after some time off and shares a hilarious voiceover about the struggle she felt getting back to it with her trainer. She still looks incredible and strong though!

2. Rosalia

Rosalia and Thai star Lalisa, who recently released a song together, teach each other phrases in their languages for the cutest video ever.

3. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera continues to prove that she is aging backward with an incredible video from her show in Tokyo, Japan. She wore the cutest denim outfit perfect for the mini-skirt trend and looked amazing.



4. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga introduces her new French Bulldog puppy three years after her dognapping incident.

5. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato celebrates her 32nd birthday and lights up with a cupcake.

6. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum shares a behind-the-scenes look at getting pretty with Sofia Vergara while on the set of America's Got Talent.

7. David Beckham

David Beckham proves he still has it while at the office with Inter Miami, the team he co-owns.

8. Kamala Harris

Presidential nominee Kamala Harris catches up with her tiny bestie in Milwaukee.

9. Simone Biles

Simone Biles reveals that a Paris club tried charging her $26k for a bottle of champagne.

10. Cardi B

Cardi B shows off her adorable baby bump.