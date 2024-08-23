Lady Gaga gets a new puppy three years after her dognapping incident

Lady Gaga has a new puppy in her life. On Monday, the singer introduced an adorable French Bulldog puppy to her TikTok account. The new addition to the family comes three years after her pups, Koji and Gustav, were dognapped in a dramatic shooting.

© TikTok: @ladygaga

The Oscar Award-winning actress shared a sweet video in dramatic makeup with black hair cuddling what looks like a two-month-old baby Frenchie. She used a snowflake emoji in the caption, which could be a clue to what she decided to name the adorable puppy.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star used her new song with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile" as the soundtrack, singing along to the lyrics. She confirmed in the caption that the pup was a new family member, responding in the comments, "Our new Queen" to Dylan Mulvaney, who said they needed to meet them.

Lady Gaga's Dognapping Incident

Lady Gaga experienced every pet parent's nightmare when two of her three French Bulldogs, Koji, and Gustav, were dognapped in February 2021. Her dog walker, Ryan Fischer was shot and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The third dog, Miss Asia, ran away during the incident and was later found by the police.

© @ladygaga Lady Gaga's precious pups were involved in a traumatizing incident

The Oscar-winning actress was filming House of Gucci in Italy at the time and offered a “no questions asked” $500,000 reward. Three days later, a woman named Jennifer McBride called the LAPD to report that she found the dogs tied to a pole in an alley miles away from where they were stolen. Initially, police thought McBride was just a good Samaritan, but they soon became suspicious and advised the pop star not to pay the reward, according to TMZ.

The LAPD announced on Thursday, April 29th, that a total of five people had been arrested in connection to the case, including McBride.

The people arrested in connection with the dognapping received various sentences. James Jackson, who shot Ryan Fischer, was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading no contest to attempted murder. Jaylin White was sentenced to four years in prison for his involvement after pleading no contest to charges related to the dognapping. Lafayette Whaley, who acted as the getaway driver, was sentenced to six years in prison as part of a plea deal. Harold White, Jaylin's father, was sentenced to four years in jail after pleading no contest to being an ex-convict in possession of a firearm. Jennifer McBride, who returned the dogs, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading no contest to receiving stolen property.