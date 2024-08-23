New Music Friday: Jessie Reyez, Blink-182, Myke Towers and Peso Pluma, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

Happy Friday! Let's keep the good summer vibes going with our weekly roundup of new music released this week from a variety of genres, A-List names, and rising stars.

Myke Towers & Peso Pluma - SE TE NOTA



Myke Towers releases ‘LA PANTERA NEGRA,’ his sixth studio album. The body of work includes epic collaborations like Mexican superstar Peso Pluma, for "SE TE NOTA." "La Pantera Negra is a gift for those who've been there since day one. With this album, I wanted to return to my roots, my essence, to what I truly love doing musically,” Towers said about his album.

Jessie Reyez feat. Lil Wayne - RIDIN

Colombian-Canadian singer Jessie Reyez takes us on a sensual ride with "RIDIN," featuring the one and only Lil Wayne. Any time Weezy F. Baby is on a song you know it's going to be a banger. The track is super catchy with a surprising outro and comes with a fun music video featuring the artists.

Carin León, Carlos Vives, Chimbala - La Chancleta

Carín León explores Caribbean sounds with "La Chancleta," featuring Carlos Vives and Chimbala. The infectious track blends Colombian coastal rhythms with Dominican dembow, showcasing Carín’s musical versatility. “This is how we, men, suffer when we're treated like a flip-flop,” Vives said about the song. It comes with an epic western-themed music video.



Sabrina Carpenter - Taste

Sabrina Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet is finally here. The powerhouse continues to make cinematic music videos this time enlisting the help of Jenna Ortega. Filled with horror movie references, fans are screaming seeing the two stars battle it out over a guy, eventually sharing kisses and teaming up for the greater good.

Blink-182 - NO FUN

Blink-182 releases two tracks off their deluxe edition album, One More Time… Part 2 out on Sept. 6. "NO FUN" is a relatable track for the generation of fans that grew up listening to their pop-rock melodies.

Feid, Maisak - SE ME OLVIDA

Colombian singer-songwriter MAISAK releases "SE ME OLVIDA," featuring Feid. The song, which Maisak teased on TikTok, quickly went viral and was performed at Madison Square Garden with Feid. With the catchy rhythm and heartfelt lyrics about heartbreak, it's proving to be a success earning over 1 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours.



HENAO - Element

Houston-born Colombian artist Henao releases "Element." The singer blends Latin rhythms with R&B and eclectic melodies to produce a unique sound. “I imagine this song being the opening track to all my shows, it really makes an impact when you feel it. It’s a powerhouse sound,” Henao said in a statement. “We produced it in Colombia alongside Derbeat and Mila Egred, and it was exciting to craft a unique sound that reflects my artistic evolution. The way we were able to merge my worlds to create something so different, yet so universal still amazes me and makes me love this track so much more.”



Chicano Batman - Tanto Arriba Como Abajo

Chicano Batman gets instrumental with "Tanto Arriba Como Abajo." "This piece was written and recorded spontaneously during a session break at our bassist Eduardo’s studio. Most of what you hear is what was played in the room by five musicians completely in the moment. It has been some time since we’ve released an instrumental, so to remedy that we’ve decided to share this one from the vault," the explained on Instagram.

Natalia Jiménez - Canta Canta Canta

Natalia Jimenez returns with a beautiful tribute to José Alfredo Jiménez, releasing "Canta Canta Canta" from her upcoming album De Jiménez A Jiménez. Recorded live at Teatro Juárez in Guanajuato, the album features the University of Guanajuato's Philharmonic Orchestra and "El Mariachi El Divo Alma de Juárez," with 79 musicians on stage.



Ariana Grande - Cadillac Song



Ariana Grande taps into some old-school rhythms with "Cadillac Song." The song samples "How Love Hurts" by The Sylvers which was released in 1972. It's a dreamy and beautiful track that's perfect for cruising with your boo.