New Music Friday: Belinda, Grupo Firme and Demi Lovato, LISA ft Rosalia, and more

Summer is flying fast, and this season has brought some amazing music. This week delivered fun tracks to keep the party going, from chart-topping names and up-and-coming stars; get your weekend started with our weekly round-up of new music.



Grupo Firme and Demi Lovato - Chula



In one of the most surprising collaborations of the year, Demi Lovato, teams up with Grupo Firme for "Chula." The bilingual track marks Lovato's return to Spanish music and is a fun dance track perfect for summer.

Belinda - LA MALA

Belinda continues her comeback with her latest release, “La Mala." The singer's upcoming album has different musical styles and she said at a concert fans will know who each song is dedicated to. With "La Mala" fans think it could be directed at Christian Nodal, who is now married to Ángela Aguilar, and about the hate she received online when they were together.

Goyo - Saltas Por Mi

GOYO releases "Saltas Por Mí," produced by Slow Mike and DJ Tra, and composed by Goyo and Luister La Voz. The track centers around the theme of rekindling a past love. “With Luister, it was love at first sight... I admire him a lot because I love his voice. I think he's one of the artists you have to collaborate with because of his talent... In a way, it's like shaking hands with the singers who are coming up in the new generations, making Afro music, Black music, music from the neighborhoods... For me, that's important; it's about creating culture, creating a movement," Goyo said in a press release.

LISA - NEW WOMAN feat. Rosalía

Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, LISA, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, enlists in the help of Rosalía for "NEW WOMAN." With 16 million views in 16 hours, it's one of the most powerful collaborations of the year.

Sofía Valdés - How's That Working Out? (ft. Cuco)

Panamanian-born singer Sofía Valdés comes together with Mexican-American artist Cuco for the fun and dreamy, "How's That Working Out?" "Cuco has been such a joy to work with. The songs were already mixed and mastered when we decided to add a feature and the first in mind was Cuco, so I texted him the song and the next day he was at the studio. It's cool to see someone like Cuco showing up for other Latin artists who don't have a big platform yet. We had written other songs before while I was home in Panama through Facetime. I don't think those will see the light of day but I'm so happy this is our first - first of many hopefully" she told HOLA!.



Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars - Die With A Smile

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars unite for "Die With A Smile." It comes with a beautiful music video starring the singers that is trending #2 for music on YouTube. The artists perfectly harmonize with old-school influences, reminding fans why are they two of the most celebrated singers in the industry.

Mambo Kingz x DJ Luian x Nath x Ysa C - AHEH AHE

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 releases its official anthem, "AHEH AHEH." The track brings together music giants Mambo Kingz, DJ Luian, and Parker Ighile, with rising stars Nath and YSA C, for a vibrant fusion of sounds that captures the cultural richness of Colombia and the global spirit of soccer.

Oal – Amarilys

Oal releases “Amarilys,” a heartbreaking song that draws inspiration from “Cruda Amarilli” (1589), a poem by the Italian poet and playwright Giovanni Battista Guarini. Bridging centuries and drawing parallels with his teenage experiences, Oal weaves urban rhythms and sonic influences from Japan. “The song is about the immediate emotional aftermath of splitting from someone you were intensely in love with. It's also loosely based on an experience of mine, but I think many people can likely relate to the feelings of sadness, anger, nostalgia, and loss put forward by the song,” Oal said about the release.



Myke Towers & Darell - OTRA NOCHE

Myke Towers shares another preview of his fifth studio album, La Pantera Negra, which will be released on August 22. The Puerto Rican singer will deliver epic collaborations like Darell with "OTRA NOCHE."



nsqk, paopao - Blamegame

Visionary Mexican artist Nsqk releases his sophomore album, "ATP" (Aún Te Pienso). "Blamegame" featuring paopao shows off his ability to blend genres and music influences for an electric listening experience.

