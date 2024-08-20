J Balvin is the headliner for the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Week

J Balvin was just confirmed as a headliner for the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Week, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. The event, which will be taking place from October 14 to 18 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, will feature the chart-topping music star as the host of Next Gen Reggaeton: An Evening Curated by J Balvin.

According to Billboard, Balvin, who recently released his highly anticipated album, RAYO, will have exclusive surprise performances and guests. The Reggaeton megastar will also participate in an intimate superstar Q&A moderated by Leila Cobo, Billboard's Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español.

© Getty Images THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: Singer J Balvin arrives on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

The Global superstar and entrepreneur was selected this year for being a highly decorated and critically acclaimed music icon who has won multiple Billboard Music Awards, among other prestigious accolades. He is currently the leading artist for YouTube's Billion Views Club, with 15 music video clips reaching over 1 billion views.

As a Latin artist, he has shattered cultural barriers and risen to become one of the top 10 most streamed artists globally, thereby developing legions of fans worldwide. One of the biggest names in modern reggaeton, J Balvin has undoubtedly left a long-lasting impact on the Latino community by bringing reggaeton to the global stage, uniting people worldwide through his music, and helping the community through his Vibra en Alta Foundation.

© Getty Images J Balvin performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024, in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

The platform also recognizes his passion for giving back and uplifting the community. J Balvin aims to support the next generation by creating opportunities, fostering growth, and ensuring a brighter future.

J Balvin will participate in the five-day legacy event that will showcase exclusive panels, conversations, and performances by Latin music's biggest stars. Billboard has announced the first round of artists participating in this year's event include Bad Gyal, DANNA, Danny Ocean, Domelipa, Fat Joe, Gloria Estefan, JOP, Keityn, Lele Pons, Luis Alfonso, María Becerra, Mau y Ricky, Mon Laferte, N.O.R.E., Paola Jara, Peso Pluma, Pipe Bueno, Sophia Talamas, Yeison Jiménez, and Yeri Mua, with more to be announced in the coming months.

© Billboard

Billboard Latin Music Week is celebrating its 35th anniversary. It is the longest-running and most significant Latin music industry gathering globally, showcasing the top Latin artists, actors, influencers, and industry leaders. The conference is a must-attend event for new and established artists, executives, and industry players.

Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air again on the Telemundo network.